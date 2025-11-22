Vikings officially activate Ryan Kelly, make two other moves ahead of Packers game
Minnesota will have its starting center active for the first time since Week 4.
Ryan Kelly will officially return to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since Week 4, and he will not carry an injury designation into the showdown with the Packers, according to the team.
Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million free agent contract with the Vikings this offseason. He has been limited to only 113 snaps in three games due to concussions. Sunday's game against Green Bay will be only his third with J.J. McCarthy under center this season.
Minnesota also announced that cornerback Dwight McGolthern Jr. has been signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game. Running back Cam Akers was also released, after recording five carries for 19 yards this season.
