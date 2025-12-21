Vikings plane to New Jersey forced to turn back ahead of Giants clash

The Minnesota Vikings will be delayed getting to New Jersey for Sunday's game against the New York Giants after the team's plane was forced to turn back.

The Vikings confirmed in a statement Saturday that the team plane "experienced mechanical issues" shortly after departing that forced it to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It will mean that the team will get to the East Coast later than anticipated, with the Vikings saying they will board a second plane, and are expected to arrive at Newark International Airport "later tonight."

Further details on the nature of the mechanical issues have not been provided, but former Vikings player-turned-KFAN broadcaster Ben Leber posted on Instagram that the landing gear hatch didn't close, with radar showing the flight turn back near Madison, Wisconsin.

Flight Aware is currently showing the flight is scheduled to depart at 6:52 p.m. CT, around 3.5 hours later than initially planned, with arrival at Newark estimated at 9:50 p.m. ET.

The Vikings are set to take on the Giants at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The flight between MSP airport and Newark International typically takes two-and-a-half hours.

The Vikings will arrive in New Jersey with a 6-8 record on the back of consecutive wins over the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are 2-12 having lost eight games in a row.

Neither team has anything to play for with both out of the playoff race, but both teams will be hoping to further develop their young quarterback: J.J. McCarthy for the Vikings and Jaxson Dart for the Giants.