Vikings Quarterback Updates on Aaron Rodgers and...Derek Carr?

The most important move the Vikings are going to make in the early portion of this offseason is to bring in a veteran quarterback who can compete with J.J. McCarthy. Because the position is so essential to success, it's worth staying on top of every update regarding potential options who may or may not be realistic acqusitions in March.

Here are a couple new developments.

Rodgers likely returning to Steelers?

Outside of Daniel Jones, who is expected to return to the Colts, the top free agent quarterback on the market might be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. He's coming off a solid season with the Steelers and plans to continue playing in 2026. The Vikings apparently could've signed Rodgers last offseason, but chose against it. There have already been rumblings about Minnesota perhaps circling back to the future Hall of Famer a year later, with Mike Florio saying it can't be ruled out and Rodgers' old teammate Aaron Jones advocating for the idea.

Aaron Rodgers in Dublin | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But the Vikings may not get the chance to sign Rodgers this time around. A return to Pittsburgh to play with head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached him for more than a decade in Green Bay, looks more likely, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season, but my understanding is the odds are increasing," Pelissero said on Super Bowl morning. "I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who of course helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay. Rodgers also has spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42. The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time, and everyone hopes, come to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid-March.

"At this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh."

Could Derek Carr's name enter the mix?

We may have a new name to consider in the bucket of veteran quarterbacks who could theoretically join the Vikings this offseason. Former Raiders and Saints starter Derek Carr, who made four Pro Bowls in an 11-season career, could potentially un-retire and play in 2026, according to Ian Rapoport and the other NFL Network insiders.

Carr retired after the 2024 season, in part due to a significant shoulder injury. But he has since rehabbed and is currently throwing without any shoulder limitations. He's believed to be considering a return to football if the right situation presents itself. The Saints still hold Carr's rights and could perhaps get something for him in a trade, but the compensation would likely be minimal. New Orleans is set on moving forward with Tyler Shough at QB.

Derek Carr in 2024 | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Could Carr be an option in Minnesota? If healthy, he's almost certainly still talented enough to be a starter in the league. After nine years with the Raiders, Carr went 14-13 in two seasons with the Saints, completing 68 percent of his passes with 40 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 98.8 rating. He'll be 35 years old in March. In an offseason where the QB options are limited, one would imagine he has to at least be considered by Minnesota. One also imagines Carr might be intrigued by the idea of playing for Kevin O'Connell and throwing to Justin Jefferson.

"Carr doesn't seem to be actively chasing a return to the NFL," the NFL.com article says. "He's indicated he has enjoyed spending time with family and taking on various projects. But he surely knows the interest is there and sources have said the right situation and coaching staff could lure Carr back onto the field."

