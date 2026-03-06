Vikings Restructure Jefferson, Darrisaw Deals to Clear Cap Space

The Vikings are doing simple restructures of Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw's contracts to clear cap space ahead of next week's NFL free agency, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Free agency is set to officially begin next Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. CT. That's the deadline for the Vikings getting under the NFL's salary cap. Coming into this week, they were roughly $45 million over the cap, according to various sites that track cap space. As they push towards getting under the cap, it's already been reported that the Vikings will be releasing veteran running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Jefferson was set to have a cap hit of more than $38 million in 2026, and Darrisaw wasn't too far behind at $22.5 million. According to Over the Cap, these restructures will free up a little over $27 million, about $18 million of which comes from the Jeffers move. Simple restructures are common accounting moves that convert portions of a player's base salary into signing bonus money that gets pushed into the future. They don't affect the cash a player receives.

Jefferson is entering year two of a four-year, $140 millon deal. He trailed only Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase as the highest-paid receiver in the league last season. Jefferson is coming off his quietest statistical season, but he still has an argument as the best player in the world at his position.

Next season will be Darrisaw's first year on his four-year, $104 million contract. He battled injuries for a significant part of last season, so he will look to stay healthy and prove he's still among the best offensive tackles in the NFL during the 2026-27 season.

The Vikings have been connected to many quarterback rumors already, such as Kyler Murray, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers. Murray and Smith would sign with the Vikings for a minimum salary, but nevertheless, it's important for Minnesota to have as much flexibility as possible before what will be a pivotal offseason for Kevin O'Connell and the current front office without fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. These moves will help the Vikings get there.

More moves are still needed in order to create the space for free agent additions. Ryan Kelly seems likely to be released, and the Vikings could also address the large cap hits of Brian O'Neill (likely via a contract extension) and T.J. Hockenson.