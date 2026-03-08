Vikings Restructure TJ Hockenson's Contract to Clear More Cap Space

The Vikings are restructuring veteran tight end TJ Hockenson's contract to save roughly $5 million in cap space ahead of next week's free agency, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Hockenson's contract restructure is the latest in numerous moves to save cap space, as the Vikings gear up for this year's free agency. They began the week roughly $45 million over the cap, and after Hockenson's new contract, they could have more than $30 million to work with.

Hockenson originally signed a four-year, $66 million deal after the Vikings traded for him from the Detroit Lions. His production has slowly dropped off, with just 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns last season. With just two years left on his deal, he was a candidate to be released this offseason, but he will return for his fourth full season in Minnesota on a new deal. He was originally set to be a free agent after the 2027 season, but his new contract will end after the 2026 campaign, making him a free agent next offseason.

He was set to have a cap-hit of roughly $21 million next season, which would've been fifth-highest on the entire roster. Rob Brzezinski and the team's new look front office has been busy moving this around this week, and Brian O'Neil (likely extension) could be the next player to address.

Free agency is set to officially begin next Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. CT. That's the deadline for the Vikings getting under the NFL's salary cap. Minnesota needs to have as much flexibility as possible before what will be a pivotal offseason for Kevin O'Connell and the current front office without fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. These moves will help the Vikings get there.