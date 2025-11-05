What the Vikings would’ve had to trade for Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Rashid Shaheed
Imagine a world where the Minnesota Vikings were the team making the blockbuster deals before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. In that world, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would've been dealing draft picks and talented young players to acquire big names like cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
None of that happened, of course, as the Vikings didn't make any trades. But now that we know what the Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks gave up to get Gardner, Williams, and Shaheed, respectively, we can simulate what a similar package from Minnesota might've looked like.
Simulating the Sauce Gardner trade
The Colts gave the Jets their first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver AD Mitchell for Gardner. That's a massive haul, while also taking on the contract of the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
If the Vikings had parted with a similar package, it would've cost them their first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, with wide receiver Jalen Nailor being the best comparison to Mitchell, who was Indy's second-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Nailor is Minnesota's No. 3 receiver. He was a sixth-round pick in 2022, so he's due to become a free agent after this season. Mitchell is under contract through the 2027 season. It's fair to assume that an equivalent package from the Vikings for Gardner would've required even more than two first-round picks and Nailor because of Nailor's contract status.
Final haul: 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, Jalen Nailor, and more
Simulating the Quinnen Williams trade
Dallas traded its 2026 second-round, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets for Williams. Signed through 2027, Williams will average $24 million per season, making him the sixth-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL.
A similar package from Minnesota would've featured their 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and a talented young defensive player like Smith, who was Dallas's first-round pick (26th overall) in 2023. For the Vikings, that probably means outside linebacker Dallas Turner, who was the 18th overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Would you be okay with stripping two high draft picks and giving up on Turner for Williams? It's a significant price to pay, as it should be, for a premier interior defender.
Final haul: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and linebacker Dallas Turner
Simulating the Rashid Shaheed trade
Shaheed is a rental for Seattle because he's set to become a free agent after the season, and they had to give up fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2026 draft to pry him from the Saints.
The Vikings don't have a fourth-round pick in 2026, so a similar package from the Vikings might be as basic as a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2027. Or, it might've cost the Vikings their 2026 third-round pick. Either way, they'd be parting with mid-round picks for about 10 games with Shaheed, unless they could sign him to an extension, which won't be cheap.
Final haul: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick