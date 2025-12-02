Where Max Brosmer's dud lands among the worst-graded QB games ever

Max Brosmer, thrust into the starting role as an undrafted rookie free agent, played one of the worst games in modern history in the Vikings' 26-0 loss to Seattle, according to the grades issued Monday by Pro Football Focus.

Brosmer's 22.0 offensive grade and 22.8 mark for passing nearly broke the record for the worst PFF single-game quarterback scores of all time. In fact, if you take into account quarterbacks who attempted at least 20 passes in a game, regular season or postseason, dating back to PFF's debut in 2007, it was the worst grade of all time.

Now, there is some complexity in pinpointing the worst PFF QB games of all time. For example, Ryan Fitzpatrick was dubbed by PFF as the winner of the worst single-game grade ever, posting a 21.4 grade in Week 3 of the 2016 season. That's what a 2016 article from PFF says, but when you check PFF's data today, Fitzpatrick is given a 24.3 offensive grade and a 25.7 passing grade. So was it really worse than Brosmer's performance?

Fitzpatrick was 20-of-44 passing for 144 yards with zero touchdowns and six interceptions that day. Brosmer was 19-of-30 passing for 126 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions, so, yeah, Fitzpatrick clearly had a worse game from a statistical viewpoint.

As the grades stand, Brosmer clearly had one of the worst games by a QB in the last 20 years.

We found one other QB performance that was worse

In fact, the only QB grades we could find that are worse in PFF's database, among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts in a game, belong to a guy rumored to be a possible Vikings quarterback in 2026: Mac Jones.

Jones, in Week 12 of the 2023 season, posted a 20.9 offensive grade and a 22.6 passing grade when he was 12 of 21 for 89 yards and two interceptions in a 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Infamous Peterman and Hinton games graded higher than Brosmer

Not even Nathan Peterman's infamous game in Week 11 of the 2017 season was graded lower than Brosmer. Peterman stepped onto the field for Buffalo and finished with a 24.1 offensive grade and a 26.6 passing grade despite completing 6 of 14 passes for 66 yards, zero touchdowns, and FIVE interceptions in the first half!

What's equally amazing is that wide receiver Kendall Hinton, when injuries forced him to start at quarterback for the Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 season, posted a 24.3 passing grade despite completing just 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards and two interceptions.

No matter how you slice it, Brosmer had one of the worst performances by a QB in modern history.

