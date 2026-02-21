The Vikings Aren't the Only Team Skipping Press Conferences at the NFL Combine

NFL coaches and general managers will be meeting with the media next week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but don't be surprised when NFL Network doesn't have video of a mainstream press conference featuring Minnesota Vikings leaders.

While most coaches and many general managers will hold press conferences open to all media members, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and interim general manager Rob Brzezinksi will only be meeting with local reporters.

"O'Connell and Brzezinski are planning to participate in separate on-the-record sessions with Twin Cities media members who travel to Indianapolis," the Vikings announced, noting that both will also join KFAN-FM 100.3's Paul Allen and Pete Bercich when they broadcast from Indianapolis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Vikings aren't the only team not represented on the official media schedule for head coaches and general managers at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Also absent from the schedule are the head coach and GM for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints.

As for the scouting combine, here's schedule for player workouts throughout the week.

Thursday : Defensive linemen and linebackers (2 p.m.)

: Defensive linemen and linebackers (2 p.m.) Friday : Defensive backs and tight ends (2 p.m.)

: Defensive backs and tight ends (2 p.m.) Saturday : Quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs (12 p.m.)

: Quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs (12 p.m.) Sunday: Offensive linemen (12 p.m.)

The Vikings will undoubtedly be connected to quarterback rumors throughout the week. O'Connell had made it clear that he wants a competitive quarterback room in 2026, meaning 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will need to win the starting job over a quarterback the Vikings add this offseason.

The biggest names linked to the Vikings include Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Mac Jones, and Aaron Rodgers, though NFL insider Tom Pelissero told RIch Eisen on Friday that Rodgers, if he plays in 2026, is most likely going to do so with the Steelers.

Willis is rumored to be on the verge of getting $35 million annually as a free agent, while the Cardinals may wind up cutting Murray, which would allow Minnesota to pursue him as a free agent.

The 49ers claim they don't want to trade Jones, but that could be a smokescreen to drive up the price to acquire him in a trade. Our theory is that Jones will be traded to a team that gives him a chance to start. The former first-round pick was 5-3 in eight starts for the 49ers last season, and has since been compared to Sam Darnold, who revived his career with the Vikings in 2024 before winning the Super Bowl this season with the Seahawks.