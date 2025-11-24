Who is Max Brosmer? Vikings rookie QB could make first NFL start this week

J.J. McCarthy landing in the concussion protocol after Sunday's loss to the Packers means Vikings backup quarterback Max Brosmer could be in line for his first NFL start this upcoming weekend in Seattle against Sam Darnold and the 8-3 Seahawks.

Brosmer has been the Vikings' backup behind either Carson Wentz or McCarthy for the majority of this season, dating back to when McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 that wound up costing him the next five games. His return to action coincided with Wentz landing on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder issue after Week 8.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Monday that Brosmer will take the Vikings' first-team reps while McCarthy is in the protocol. He said "it's probably too early to tell" who will start at quarterback for the Vikings this week and that they're going to take it a day at a time in terms of seeing if McCarthy can progress through the protocol and have a chance to play.

"It’s a medical thing, first and foremost," O'Connell said. "And then at that point, once we see where we’re at in the week and what it’s looked like, preparation-wise, then we can make a football decision."

With that said, logic would seem to suggest that there's a good chance Brosmer will make his first career start this upcoming Sunday. Players tend to miss at least one game when they go into the concussion protocol, and even if McCarthy were to progress through it by the end of this week, would O'Connell really want to play him — given how poorly his last few games have gone — without a full week of preparation?

The Brosmer file

Brosmer spent five years at the University of New Hampshire and led the FCS level in passing yards in 2023. With a medical redshirt and an extra year of COVID eligibility, he transferred to the University of Minnesota and played one season in the Big Ten as a sixth-year senior in 2024. There, he completed nearly 67 percent of his passes, threw for 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and ran for 5 more scores. He helped lead the Gophers to an 8-5 record.

O'Connell had first seen Brosmer throw when he volunteered to do so at the Gophers' Pro Day in 2024, before he had taken a snap for the program. He then evaluated him further at Minnesota's Pro Day earlier this year. And when Brosmer went undrafted in April, the Vikings kept him in Minneapolis by signing him as a priority UDFA.

This offseason, Brosmer drew strong reviews from O'Connell and others for the way he had quickly absorbed the Vikings' offense. His best traits, in theory, are his processing and his ability to get the ball out in rhythm as a point guard. Those were on display in a solid performance in the Vikings' preseason finale against the Titans, when Brosmer completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. That included some early reps against Tennessee's defensive starters.

Every Max Brosmer throw from Vikings' preseason finale: 15 of 23, 161 yards, 1 TD (and one 40-yard drop).



— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 23, 2025

Over the course of the preseason, Brosmer completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for 364 yards, 2 TDs, and a pick.

Brosmer is listed at 6'2" and 218 pounds. At 24, he's two years older than McCarthy and had more pass attempts in college, albeit mostly at a lower level of competition.

"A ton of confidence in Max"

On Monday, O'Connell was asked about his confidence level in Brosmer if the rookie does end up in line to make his first NFL start this week.

"A ton of confidence in Max," O'Connell said. "All he’s done since he’s been here is show up every single day and respond and answer the bell, whether it’s stepping in for some reps when guys were dinged up previously this year with the first group. Or if you look at it from a standpoint of what his absorption of the offense was throughout his first day here all the way through training camp, playing in some of those games, playing against the Titans’ first-team unit in that preseason game defensively and moving the team and getting the ball out and seeing things at a veteran-level type of eye progression.

"I think we all have a lot of confidence in Max. Ideally, you’d love to have a bunch of runway for him to continue on his journey, but I know Max will prepare like crazy, like he does every week. He’s been a snap away here since Carson went on IR. And I know he feels very much prepared if called upon. He’s gonna go about the week as he’s been doing, which is important for a guy that is one snap away as a young player. How many reps can we steal pre-practice, post-practice, he does all the little things to try to get himself ready if he were to be called upon. That may be indeed this week. We don’t know yet, but we’ve gotta prepare our team for sure."

A tough spot for a debut

If Brosmer does end up getting the call this week, it's not exactly an ideal circumstance for an NFL debut. The Vikings are going to Seattle to face an excellent Seahawks team that has a strong defense. The Seahawks are fifth in opponent EPA per play and are fourth in the league with 36 sacks in 11 games.

Facing a great defense in a difficult road environment is a tough ask for a quarterback who hasn't yet taken a meaningful snap in a regular season game. But with McCarthy in the concussion protocol, the Vikings may not have any other choice. Their only other quarterback is practice squad veteran John Wolford, who doesn't appear to be a candidate to start this week.

Out of necessity, it might be time to see what Brosmer can do.

