J.J. McCarthy's status for Minnesota's Week 13 battle in Seattle against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks is up in the air after the Vikings placed him in the concussion protocol Sunday night.

"Over the course of our travel home, [he] reported some symptoms in regards to his head," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. "He was evaluated last night and after completing those tests, our training staff, doctors, and medical team decided that the right place for him is to put him in the protocol for now. He'll go through that process this week."

McCarthy was at TCO Performance Center in Eagan with the Vikings on Monday, participating in the usual meetings, but O'Connell hadn't received an update on his 22-year-old quarterback's status as of his midday press conference.

O'Connell said it's not clear if a particular hit is to blame for McCarthy's concussion symptoms.

"There was not one particular. Looking into it, as we all will. It had to be late, based upon how the game went, but no, there wasn't one where I think even J.J. can pinpoint as of right now," he said.

If McCarthy isn't able to play Sunday in Seattle, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will start.

"Max would take those reps, but like I said, with how the practice week is going to go and Thanksgiving and things like that, there's a timeline there, where I think first and foremost we'll make the decision through the eyes of the medical professionals. Not only our staff, but the independent folks," O'Connell explained. "Then at that point, once we see where we're at in the week and what it's looked like preparation-wise, we can make a football decision. But until then, I look at it clearly as a medical decision."

O'Connell added that he has a "ton of confidence" in Brosmer, who a year ago at this time was the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Gophers.

"All he's done since he's been here is show up every single day and respond and answer the bell," O'Connell said. "I know Max will prepare like crazy, like he does every week. He's been a snap away since Carson (Wentz) went on I.R."

For McCarthy, it's another possible setback. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus that required surgery, and he missed five games earlier this season due to a severe high ankle sprain.

"It's definitely not ideal," O'Connell said. "That phrase can be applied to several stops on the journey so far, early on for him, and it's unfortunate because all you really want to do is go back to work."

More from Vikings On SI