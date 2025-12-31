With Jones and Mason banged up, Vikings sign RB to practice squad

With their top two running backs both banged up this week, the Vikings have signed former Raiders running back Sincere McCormick to their practice squad, they announced on Wednesday.

The team also announced that rookie linebacker Austin Keys has been waived, which creates an open spot on the 53-man roster.

The #Vikings have signed RB Sincere McCormick to the practice squad and waived LB Austin Keys. pic.twitter.com/GOqHOp1Y64 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 31, 2025

McCormick was headed to try out for the Jets on Tuesday when he got stuck at Chicago's O'Hare Airport overnight due to a cancelled flight, according to insider Aaron Wilson. The Jets proceeded to sign a different back to their practice squad. But it worked out for McCormick, as the Vikings got him a flight to Minnesota for a tryout that clearly went well.

After getting stranded at Chicago-O'hare airport overnight on his way to #Jets for a tryout, before boarding his plane home, the Vikings got him a last minute flight into Minneapolis and worked him out this morning. Sincere McCormick is signing to the #Vikings practice squad… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 31, 2025

McCormick, 25, had a huge three-year career at UTSA (4,438 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns in 37 games) but went undrafted in 2022. He wound up signing with the Raiders and spent a few years in Vegas, mostly on their practice squad. His first opportunity to play in regular season games came in December 2024, and McCormick had 212 yards on 47 touches across a four-game span. That included an 89-yard game against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

In August, McCormick was waived by the Raiders during final roster cuts for a third consecutive year. Instead of signing with their practice squad again, he landed on the 49ers' PS. He's also spent time on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Broncos this year, so this will be his fifth NFL organization in the 2025 campaign.

There's a chance McCormick could get elevated and be in uniform for the Vikings in this week's mostly meaningless regular season finale against the Packers. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are both dealing with ankle injuries, with Mason's the more serious of the two. He exited the Week 16 game against the Giants and then didn't play last week against the Lions. Jones has played through his injury, but it's possible the Vikings could elect to rest him this week.

If both Mason and Jones sit, the Vikings' top two running backs would be Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott. That could create a world where McCormick is elevated and maybe even gets some run. If he doesn't play this week, he could still be a candidate for a reserve/futures deal to stick around into next offseason.

Jones and Mason are both under contract next year, but Chandler is a free agent. Jones also recently turned 31 years old, so running back is a position the Vikings could address over the course of the offseason, whether via free agency or the draft.

