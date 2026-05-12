Notable Vikings UDFA Didn't End Up Signing Due to Issue With Physical

One of the more intriguing names in the Vikings' 2026 undrafted free agent class never officially wound up signing with the team due to an issue with his physical, according to an insider.

Former Florida and Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams, who had a big 2024 season for the Aggies, was one of 19 undrafted rookies who agreed to terms to join the Vikings after last month's draft. It was confirmed by the Vikings, Texas A&M, and Williams himself.

In part due to a nickname that came from his childhood love of Scooby-Doo fruit snacks (his given first name is Jeremiah), Williams was among the players who jumped out when looking at the list of Vikings UDFAs. He also appeared to have some real NFL upside as a 6'2", 243-pound linebacker who had 11.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions over 18 games with the Aggies.

When we published an article a couple weeks ago about the seven undrafted rookies with the best chance to make the Vikings' roster, Williams was the cover image and the first name listed. With the Vikings not having a ton of proven depth at off-ball linebacker, it wasn't too difficult to squint and see Williams making a strong impression. He figured to fit in nicely in Brian Flores' scheme with his ability to trigger downhill and make plays.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams (LB27) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who ranked Williams as his No. 26 linebacker in this draft, wrote that Williams "entered the 2025 season with early-round grades from NFL scouts." But Brugler also noted in his scouting report that Williams missed six games last year with high ankle sprains to both ankles, after previously having meniscus surgery in the offseason. "Staying off the injury report could be the greatest obstacle for his pro career," Brugler wrote.

Williams attended the combine but never did athletic testing in the pre-draft process for injury reasons, and it appears a medical issue has resulted in him not officially putting pen to paper with the Vikings.

The Vikings' official website's story on the 19 UDFAs has a May 11 update that states "Williams did not sign with the Vikings." That explains why he wasn't on the roster for last Friday's rookie minicamp, which some astute diehard fans noticed. And on Tuesday, replying to one of those fans on X, The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that an issue with Williams' physical is the reason.

Issue w/ his physical — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) May 12, 2026

That may also explain why the Vikings signed former Kansas, South Carolina, and Pitt linebacker Bangally Kamara after rookie minicamp.

Minnesota's 90-man roster now has one open spot.