One of the Infamous Vikings 'Love Boats' From 2005 Scandal is For Sale

One of the boats from the Vikings' infamous 2005 "Love Boat" scandal is for sale. The 1994 Skipperliner 5800 named the Miss Chievious has been listed by Tetzlaff Yacht Sales for $149,900, as detailed by Dustin Nelson of Bring Me The News.

For anyone who may be unfamiliar with the lore, one of the low points in modern Vikings history stemmed from the events of October 6, 2005. It was the team's bye week, and numerous players decided to rent a couple houseboats on Lake Minnetonka and fly in sex workers from other states. Several players engaged in sexual acts despite members of the boat crew being present.

After seven of the players urinated in someone's yard following the party, the police were called and word got out of what had gone down. It became a massive scandal that reflected quite poorly on the franchise and may have ultimately contributed to head coach Mike Tice being fired at the end of that season.

Former Vikings defensive back Fred Smoot is better known for the Love Boat scandal than what he did on the field during a nine-year NFL career. Defensive end Lance Johnstone and offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie are among the other players closely associated with the scandal.

The players rented the boats from Al & Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises, a company based in Mound, MN on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. The boat in question was at one point operated by Butch Parks as a dinner and tour boat in Okoboji, IA. It is now being sold by Tetzlaff on behalf of a tour operator.

Framed jerseys of McKinnie and quarterback Daunte Culpepper — likely the most famous player allegedly present during the party — come with the boat.

Tetzlaff Yacht Sales

You can view the listing and all of its photos and details here.