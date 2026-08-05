One Vikings Position Battle That's Already Close to Being Over

Training camp is ramping up for the Vikings and other teams around the NFL. For fans, that means regular-season football is right around the corner. However, for many players hoping to make the team, this is an opportunity to achieve their dreams and prove themselves at the highest level of competition.

Vikings' training camp is meant to bring out the best in players and separate individuals who will make the team from those who will be searching for a new opportunity. Celebrating the winners of those competitions is great, but what about those who fall short of making the team?

There are rare occasions when a player can lose a training camp battle but still stick with the team and potentially be a long-term answer. That is exactly what could be happening with punter Brett Thorson.

Johnny Hekker is clear winner over Brett Thorson in Vikings' punter battle

Thorson knew he had a big mountain to climb when he was going to face off against Johnny Hekker at Vikings training camp. The undrafted free agent had a lot of hype around him, but the veteran punter and holder was going to be difficult to unseat for the job.

It isn't even like Thorson has been disappointing in Vikings training camp, either. The Australian punter has been solid. However, Hekker is a four-time Pro Bowl special-teamer who has been named All-Pro First Team four times and All-Pro Second Team twice. He is also a member of the Los Angeles Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Johnny Hekker's résumé gives him a clear-cut advantage over Brett Thorson in training camp, | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the odds stacked against the 26-year-old undrafted free agent, there is a silver lining to this competition. Thorson is exempt from Minnesota's roster count due to the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

That means that even if Hekker is named the team's starting punter and holder, the Vikings could retain the rights to Thorson since they would not need to release him. And with Hekker being 36 years old, they could look to make the young international punter a player they look to fill the position in the future and use this time to get him more familiar with the other special teamers and hone his craft during the 2026 NFL season.

It would take something spectacular from Thorson or devastating from Hekker to change what seems like an inevitable camp battle win for the veteran punter. One thing for certain is that the Vikings are setting themselves up for the future at the position, and fans should feel good about that.

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