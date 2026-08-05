Losers & Winners From Vikings Training Camp (8/4): QBs Leave Much to Be Desired, Rookie CB Shines & More

EAGAN, MN — Modern NFL training camps are filled with variations in daily intensity and focus, but sometimes players find an opportunity to shine even on the slowest of days. That was the case for the Vikings on Tuesday, as their latest practice was a mixed bag, to say the least.

Here are the losers and winners from a relatively uneventful day at TCO Performance Center.

Losers: Anyone who paid to attend

I’m kidding… a bit.

Many fans across the country would jump at the opportunity to watch their favorite NFL team practice under the August heat of training camp. That being said, there are certainly days that are worth attending more than others, and today was one of the least exciting days we’re likely to see throughout Vikings camp.

After an exciting performance by Kyler Murray on Saturday and a dominant first day in pads by the defense on Monday, Tuesday’s practice definitely had a much slower pace. The team was in shells, which should have given the offense a chance to recoup after a rough day against defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s fired-up unit. Unfortunately, the offense did not seem to take full advantage of the chance to get in rhythm. Limited snaps from Justin Jefferson and rest days for Jordan Addison and Christian Darrisaw certainly did not help their case.

Much of the work was a walkthrough, with both Murray and J.J. McCarthy taking reps against a “defense” that appeared to include members of the team’s training staff. Luckily for fans, the team is expected to return to pads tomorrow and will host their biggest camp event of the year with their night practice on Sunday.

Winner: Gavin Bartholomew

Gavin Bartholomew has been earning praise since training camp kicked off, and Tuesday was no different. Even though the former Pittsburgh tight end missed the entirety of his rookie season with a lower back injury, you couldn’t tell from watching him so far this year. Bartholomew's ability to pinpoint the ball at the point of the catch and create separation is noteworthy.

It may not be overstating it to say he’s been the most exciting player in his position group so far through one week of camp.

Gavin Bartholomew could find a role in the Vikings' offense if he can keep his foot on the gas pedal throughout training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings will have a decision to make between Bartholomew and fellow second-year TE Ben Yurosek when roster cuts come around, but so far, Bartholomew is stealing the show. The battle between these two will be one to keep a close eye on as the Vikings kick off their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Losers: Vikings QBs

A slow day is usually the perfect time for your QBs to find their flow, but today only further showed the inconsistencies with both of the Vikings’ competing QBs.

We’ll start before team drills even kicked off, as Murray and McCarthy alternated throwing to receivers near the end zone with zero defenders in their way. McCarthy had two brutal misfires, overthrowing receivers in the end zone and sailing the ball completely out of bounds both times. He then missed Aaron Jones by a mile on a swing route to his right, a throw that should come with ease for a QB in his third camp.

It's safe to say that J.J. McCarthy would like to forget his performance during Tuesday's Vikings practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy did settle in for team drills. He continued his trend of stacking shorter completions but had one stellar throw on an out route to Jeshaun Jones on the left sideline. This toss certainly showed the touch and layering that the team is hoping to see consistently.

Murray had a relatively uneventful day, but did have a pass nearly picked by rookie Da'Veawn Armstead on a quick pass attempt to Jauan Jennings. The former Cardinals QB has struggled since Saturday to replicate the pinpoint accuracy he showed in his most explosive practice so far.

It is clear that, despite the recent dips, Murray is still processing the field at a much higher speed than McCarthy. If he can fine-tune his accuracy consistently, the QB competition might not last much longer.

Winner: Charles Demmings

Another day, another opportunity to praise Charles "Chuck" Demmings. If there were a “Camp MVP” award, he may already have it in the bag.

At one point, Jones broke off for a long run, and while defense will usually let off in camp and prepare for the next play, Demmings sprinted full speed to catch him down the field. He broke up multiple passes and continued to frustrate any receiver he was matched up against, but the moment that really stood out came on the last play of practice. Murray looked to Jennings for a dump-off near the line of scrimmage in team drills, where he was immediately met by Demmings.

Even with limited contact and no pads, Demmings held contact and tried to jar the ball out, a moment that led to the two exchanging words. He walked away with a confident swagger and was met by teammates Jay Ward, Jamal Adams and James Pierre as the defense walked off the field celebrating.

A fifth-round rookie from an FCS school with this much promise is quite the find for the Vikings.