One Trade Vikings Should Make (And One They Must Avoid) as Secondary Concerns Swirl

NFL rosters are slowly taking shape with the mandatory cutdown taking place on Sunday. For the Minnesota Vikings, they'll have several crucial decisions to make at safety, receiver, and even quarterback.

But beyond cuts and signings, trades could be a viable option for the Vikings to build. After all, certain areas could use some fleshing out, including a secondary that just lost Jamal Adams for the entire 2026 campaign.

With the trade market serving as a potential path to add more secondary depth, here's one deal the Vikings should absolutely make, and another one that they should avoid more than a run on third and short.

Vikings should put an end to the Theo Jackson experiment

Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward and third-round rookie Jakobe Thomas have spots locked up at safety, but Theo Jackson's standing with Minnesota is falling about as quickly as J.J. McCarthy's.

After losing his job to Ward halfway through the 2025 season to Ward, Jackson hasn't done much to claw his way back up the depth chart. He's been injured, his fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's scheme as a hybrid player is average at best, and he simply hasn't played very well either. And while he has the talent to make a 53-man roster, it may not be with the Vikings in 2026.

It might be time for the Vikings to turn the page on Theo Jackson via trade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The emergence of undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas has either complicated the Vikings' safety room or made some of those decisions easier. He's been getting first-team reps after two very impressive showings in the preseason, and has certainly found his way onto the 53-man roster and maybe even the starting rotation. Regardless of a Harrison Smith comeback, Thomas's breakout has made Jackson expendable.

The return for Jackson would likely only be a late-round draft selection, but a trade would open up $1.2 million more in cap space too, per Spotrac. Not that Minnesota is hurting for cash, but the obvious need for an addition at edge is still hanging over the team like a dark cloud.

Ultimately, Jackson will turn 28 in a month, and his potential for finding a significant role again in Minnesota seems near-zero. Moving on while giving general manager Nolan Teasley some extra ammo for the 2027 NFL Draft is the best path forward.

As for a trade to avoid...

Vikings shouldnt fall for Joey Porter Jr. trade temptation

The reported tension between cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers over stalled contract talks has led many to believe he could potentially be had via trade. Top young cornerbacks don't typically become available; there's sure to be several teams checking in on him.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The situation with #Steelers star CB Joey Porter Jr could go in a few different directions. pic.twitter.com/ty0e2xYhtq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2026

The Vikings, on the other hand, should probably pull an Anthony Richardson and take themselves out of the game on this one if they have any interest.

Besides the fact that Porter is looking to be one of the highest-paid corners in the sport, his fit and acquisition cost should also keep Minnesota far away from making a deal.

Starting Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is slated to hit free agency in 2027, leaving a hole to be filled by either the up-and-coming Chuck Demmings or someone else not yet on the roster. While Porter would be a nice addition, Byron Murphy Jr. is already set to have a $24 million cap hit next season, according to Spotrac. It's fairly easy to see why the Vikings wouldn't be super eager to dole out another $100 million to a position that isn't highly valued in Minnesota.

Flores's 'the quarterback can't complete a pass if he's face down in the dirt' scheme put less emphasis on needing elite corners, and it's a big reason the team hasn't invested much draft capital in the position since the defensive coordinator came aboard. It's not that Minnesota doesn't care about cornerback, but compared to the general NFL opinion, the Vikings would much rather put their time, money and effort up front or at safety.

With Porter, not only would the trade cost be steep, but his contract would be too. There just isn't really a scenario where any part of this makes sense for the Vikings.

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