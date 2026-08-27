3 Vikings on Thin Ice Heading Into Preseason Finale: J.J. McCarthy's Last Chance

The Vikings need to make their final 53-man roster decisions by the end of the week, as this year's cutdown deadline is approaching on Sunday. After that, Minnesota must decide on the order for the depth chart heading into the 2026 regular season opener against the Packers.

Chances for players to impress the head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff are dwindling. The Vikings play their preseason finale against the Broncos on Friday, and some players could have their role on the team determined by how they perform in the upcoming exhibition game.

Certain individuals are already skating on thin ice inside the Minnesota locker room. While not all of those players are fighting for their NFL careers, others are battling to prove they can play at a high enough level to be trusted as a significant contributor.

3. Caleb Banks, defensive line

The Vikings used a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Caleb Banks, and he hasn't lived up to that selection during Minnesota's first two preseason games. After each game, he's talked about changes he needs to make and things he can work on, but he hasn't showcased the potential that enamored the Purple and Gold.

Banks needs to prove that he's ready for the regular season; otherwise, he will enter the season as a backup or rotational player. If he isn't a starter, that would only add more fuel to the fire of those who called his selection a reach at No. 18 overall. Playing well against Denver would go a long way in silencing Banks's critics and establishing himself as a player Minnesota can lean on for many years to come.

2. J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

There isn't a player on the Vikings' roster who has more critics than J.J. McCarthy. Even those who support him and hope he can develop into a solid NFL quarterback have to be frustrated with the play he has showcased since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2024.

Vikings fans are starting to lose faith in J.J. McCarthy after how disappointing his offseason performance has been. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy has already lost the starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray and might be in danger of losing the backup role to Carson Wentz. The 23-year-old QB currently sits at putrid offense (45.4) and passing (47.0) grades on Pro Football Focus through the Vikings' first two preseason games, having only completed 9-of-17 (52.9%) passing attempts for 115 passing yards.

If McCarthy struggles again against the Broncos, it could be enough for Minnesota to reconsider whether their future plans should include him.

1. Ivan Pace Jr., linebacker

Last season, Ivan Pace Jr. lost his starting job to veteran Eric Wilson. Wilson is back this year and will be paired with Blake Cashman as the interior linebackers in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit. At best, Pace is fighting for a backup role in Minnesota.

Pace is in a position where he will need to beat out either rookie second-round pick Jake Golday or surging preseason and training camp darling Jacob Roberts to make the 53-man roster. Considering that he is on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with no guaranteed money, he can't feel very secure about his chances of making Minnesota's roster.

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