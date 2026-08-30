Rumored Roster Cut Could Give Vikings Intriguing Opportunity to Inject Life Into RB Room

The run game was nearly non-existent for the Minnesota Vikings during the preseason. Although the offense as a whole was extremely disappointing, it was the lack of production from the running backs that was extremely frustrating.

The Vikings' running backs had 233 yards on 57 attempts in the preseason. While that's not a terrible yards-per-carry average (4.1), the team should expect more from a room that included Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott, Demond Claiborne, and Jermar Jefferson.

Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, and Demond Claiborne are likely to be the three halfbacks on the Vikings' 53-man roster after Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported that Scott has been released.

Not including Scott in the 53 means Minnesota could look to add another running back for more depth at the position. On Saturday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Shultz reported that the Eagles are releasing Carson Steele. Steele could be a player to watch for the Vikings.

Carson Steele would be an interesting target for the Vikings

Steele earned first-team All-MAC honors at Ball State in 2022. Then he transferred to UCLA, where he carried the ball 167 times for 847 yards and six touchdowns, adding 17 catches for 163 yards and two more scores.

Steele was an undrafted rookie in 2024 who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. While there, he played in all 17 games as a rookie and even started three games. He carried the ball 56 times for 183 yards and added seven catches for 26 yards.

Steele spent last season on the Chiefs' practice squad before being released in January. From there, he immediately landed a futures deal with the Eagles. Despite the Eagles already having a stacked backfield, he hoped to earn a role on their 53-man roster.

He was quiet in Philly's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, getting only one carry for two yards. However, Steele picked up the pace in the Eagles' next exhibition game against the New England Patriots.

Steele had 12 rushing attempts and gained 33 yards. However, he did some great damage as a pass-catcher, leading the team with 84 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.

He finished his preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals with 24 rushing yards on eight carries. However, he was once again extremely productive as a receiver. He led the team in receiving yards for the second straight week, gaining 52 yards and scoring a touchdown on eight catches.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein calls Steele a "ball of muscle in human form," and watching the six-foot, 228-pound running back power through defenses after showing his pass-catching ability is truly a thing of beauty.

Needless to say, the Vikings should be interested in signing the former Eagles and Chiefs running back to add depth heading into the 2026 NFL season and to give them a unique weapon to use in passing situations.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.