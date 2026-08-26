Vikings' Early Run Game Struggles Raise New Red Flags

With a healthy offensive line, the addition of run coordinator Frank Smith, and a rookie with track speed, the pieces are there for a much-improved Vikings run game. But a less-than-ideal preseason and significant questions about the starting backfield duo may leave head coach Kevin O'Connell launching 50-yard rockets on third-and-ones once again in 2026.

O'Connell has long talked about leaning on the run game, but since becoming the Vikings head man, he has ranked 28th, 28th, 14th and 27th in rush attempts over four seasons. Now, though, he's added Smith, a wide-zone run guru tasked with revamping the anemic rushing attack. The Vikings also added speedster Demond Claiborne in the NFL Draft to add some juice to the backfield, but plenty of questions remain.

Yet, despite those changes, the Vikings' run game is slowly emerging as a reason to be concerned.

Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones aren't without some serious faults

The bulk of the carries this year will fall on the shoulders of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. Mason led the team in carries in 2025 due in part to Jones's injury-plagued season. While his numbers have always looked impactful, there are a few stumbling blocks that have stopped him from ever becoming a bell-cow running back.

Mason's career 5.1 yards per carry places him in some elite company, but his issues in pass protection and lack of explosion have kept him from becoming the guy. His 25.1 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus was the second-worst by a running back in the NFL, and he had a long rush of just 24 yards last season.

The good news is that Mason has returned leaner—and possibly meaner—in 2026, so this might be the year he puts those lingering issues behind him.

The Vikings need RB Jordan Mason to be a better blocker out of the backfield this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Jones, who was actually cut this offseason before coming back, has seen his yards per rush drop in four straight years. He's about to turn 32, and it's unrealistic to think that trend reverses course. Still, Jones has the respect of the locker room, and will continue to offer strong play in the pass game.

Lack of running back depth may add more pressure on Kyler Murray

Behind Mason and Jones sit Claiborne and WR-turned-RB Zavier Scott.

While preseason isn't always a perfect gauge of in-season success, it's also been a difficult watch so far for the young guys. The pair has rushed a combined 29 times for just 86 yards for a putrid 2.9 yards per carry. While offensive line concerns could be a factor, for a running back with 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed, Claiborne's long rush is just nine yards, and it may be fair to question if the Vikings' young depth is ready to contribute.

If the Vikings' run game doesn't take off like expected in 2026, it would certainly put more pressure on newly crowned starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray's job will be harder if the Vikings' running back room doesn't carry its weight this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray is no stranger to having to create on his own after spending seven painful years out in the desert with the Cardinals, but another year of a subpar run game may force the signal-caller into some hero ball situations.

Maybe 2026 is finally the year O'Connell finally makes at least a slight commitment to the run game. And maybe Jones stays healthy, Mason finds explosion, and the Claiborne-Jahmyr Gibbs comparisons ring true. Still, it's a lot of maybes for a team needing to rebound in a big way.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.