Every Penny Counts: Vikings Can Save $12.5M by Making These 3 Roster Cuts (Including Aaron Jones)

It is the time of year when NFL teams make cuts to save money toward their salary cap. The Vikings are no exception and will likely make a surprise cut to trim their roster to 53 players. According to Spotrac, they currently sit at just over $22.2 million in available cap space.

Previously, the Vikings surprised fans by cutting players nobody saw coming to free up salary cap space and give the team flexibility heading into the season. There are a few players on the team who might be on the chopping block for that reason.

Minnesota will need to decide on its 53-man roster by Sunday's 5 p.m. CT deadline. Many factors will shape how the front office and coaching staff build the team for the upcoming season, but three Vikings might have more at stake than others—especially if general manager Nolan Teasley is trying to create as much spending space as possible.

Note: all savings come courtesy of Spotrac.

1. Ivan Pace, linebacker

Ivan Pace lost his starting job to Eric Wilson last season and hopes to stick with the Vikings as a backup in 2026. The problem with that situation is that Pace has struggled to stand out in practices and training camp, while players below him on the depth chart have made a case for a roster spot.

Ivan Pace is among the Vikings' potential cap casualties to save money this weekend. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Going with Jacob Roberts instead of Pace could save the Vikings a considerable amount of money and give a younger player a chance to keep his momentum going after strong performances in practice and throughout the preseason.

Savings: $3.52 million

2. Aaron Jones, running back

If Aaron Jones hadn't taken a pay cut earlier in the offseason, he probably wouldn't be on Minnesota's roster right now. Considering the team was already willing to let him go, cutting him to save over $5.2 million more doesn't seem that far-fetched.

Jones is a solid all-around running back and a good receiver out of the backfield. But he is also 31 years old and has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. The Vikings could put their faith in Jordan Mason, Zavier Scott and Demond Claiborne and opt to save some money in the process of getting younger.

Savings: $5.21 million

3. Blake Brandel, center

Blake Brandel is currently the Vikings' starting center, but there is plenty of debate as to whether he should be in that position for Week 1 of the regular season. Struggles getting the ball to the quarterback during training camp and a lack of depth behind Brandel should make the team uneasy about him.

Blake Brandel is among the top concerns when it comes to the Vikings' offensive line. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Minnesota should look to improve at center before the start of the season. Whether that means signing a free agent or trading for a capable starter, it makes Brandel expendable, especially at center, where the Vikings might not see him as a long-term solution.

Savings: $3.8 million

Total potential savings: $12.53 million

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.