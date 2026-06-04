Teasley Signs Two Ex-Seahawks Rookies in First Move as Vikings' GM

Nolan Teasley has made his first roster move(s) as the Minnesota Vikings' general manager. And it should perhaps come as no surprise that the two players he's signed are former Seahawks rookies who signed as undrafted free agents when Teasley was in Seattle.

Wide receivers Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph are the new additions to the bottom of the Vikings' 90-man roster. To create room, wide receiver Joaquin Davis has been waived.

The #Vikings have signed WR Michael Briscoe and WR Trayvon Rudolph.



WR Joaquin Davis has been waived.



📰: https://t.co/ODCY0UXe8T pic.twitter.com/wollW4QbNU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 4, 2026

Briscoe, a California native, played his entire career at FCS Cal Poly. He caught 43 passes for 779 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, an average of 18.1 yards per reception. Briscoe had just 87 catches in his college career, but he was a big-play threat, averaging 20.3 yards per catch and scoring 15 touchdowns. Listed at 6'2" and 205 pounds, he also threw two touchdowns passes and ran for a score during his college career.

Rudolph began his career at Northern Illinois in 2020 and had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 8 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He missed all of the following season and returned to play two more years at NIU, putting up decent numbers. Rudolph then transferred within the MAC and spent last season at Toledo. Across five seasons, he caught 192 passes for 2,482 yards and 12 TDs, and he also ran 47 times for 481 yards and 4 more touchdowns. Rudolph handled 80 kick returns in college and ran two of them back for scores.

Briscoe signed with the Seahawks after the draft but then was waived in mid-May for "failure to disclose physical condition." He reportedly also dropped some passes in rookie minicamp. The Seahawks signed Rudolph in mid-May but waived him just two weeks later. Still, Teasley clearly sees some degree of upside in both players in deciding to give them a shot in Minnesota.

Davis signed with the Vikings' practice squad last December after beginning his career as an undrafted rookie with the Broncos. He played at North Carolina Central and is a remarkable testing athlete at 6'4" and 195 pounds.

Here's what the Vikings' wide receiver room looks like, ordered roughly in depth chart fashion. There are 13 players in the room.

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

Jauan Jennings

Tai Felton

Jeshaun Jones

Myles Price

Dontae Fleming

Dillon Bell

Terrill Davis

Marcus Sanders Jr.

Luke Wysong

Michael Briscoe

Trayvon Rudolph

The Vikings' 90-man roster is now currently full.