Vikings Fans Are Overlooking One Concerning Offseason Development Before Camp

Training camp is almost here, and the Vikings have a lot to worry about.

Fans will be flocking to TCO Performance Center in droves to see how this year’s team stacks up, but there are still a few things that need to be sorted out before they get ready for their Sept. 13 opener against the rival Packers.

One storyline that has slipped under the radar is offensive tackle Brian O’Neill’s future with the team. Entering the final year of his contract, O’Neill has had discussions with the Vikings on an extension that would keep him in Minnesota well into his 30s. Much to fans' dismay, though, there hasn’t been much progress, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis on Tuesday.

It’s almost go time folks, so here are 45 thoughts on the Vikings’ 45 offensive players for the sickos… https://t.co/4y1mvitoot — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 21, 2026

In a list of thoughts on the Vikings’ offensive players heading into camp, Lewis noted that O’Neill’s “early camp participation [or lack thereof] will warrant attention.” While Lewis did not specifically state it, those comments suggest that O’Neill could be on the verge of a “hold in” and bring a secondary concern into the spotlight as camp begins.

Nolan Teasley’s background suggests this could be Brian O’Neill’s last year as a Viking

O’Neill’s contract is one of the first choices that new general manager Nolan Teasley must make, and it’s a complicated one entering next season. O’Neill has been a foundational piece of the Vikings since joining the team in 2018, becoming an indispensable player at right tackle and one of the team’s biggest leaders off the field.

The performance also speaks for itself. According to Pro Football Focus, O’Neill has posted a 4.5% pressure rate with 24 sacks allowed on 4,517 pass-blocking snaps and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with an overall grade of 81.6. Spotrac also projects that O’Neill could command a market value of $21.1 million annually, and it would make sense to lock him in over the next few years.

In previous regimes, this wouldn’t be a question, as the Vikings reward their homegrown talent with big contracts. But Teasley’s background is also important after coming over from the Seahawks.

Vikings GM Noah Teasley's track record points to a likely exit for Brian O'Neill in the near future. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have lost plenty of talent over the years, but GM John Schneider has built an infrastructure through the draft that allows players to leave when the time is right. That philosophy began when Russell Wilson requested a trade in 2022, leading Seattle to acquire three first-round picks that added impact talent, including offensive tackle Charles Cross, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, edge defender Boye Mafe and outside linebacker Derick Hall.

When DK Metcalf requested a trade before the start of the 2025 season, the Seahawks cashed in again, landing a second- and a seventh-round pick in the draft that were used to trade up for safety Nick Emmanwori.

Brian O’Neill’s contract negotiations are Nolan Teasley’s 1st test as Vikings GM

All of those players formed a championship core that helped Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl last season. But while the Seahawks found talent in the draft, the Vikings are in a much different situation.

The Vikings’ depth at the tackle position was a problem as Christian Darrisaw struggled to stay on the field as he recovered from a multi-ligament knee injury and O’Neill played through an ankle injury. While Justin Skule had plenty of issues as a backup, he has since moved on to the Buccaneers.

Ryan Van Demark was added in free agency and took Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan in the third round of April’s draft to become O’Neill’s potential successor. Still, it would be a risk to take a key leader out of the Vikings 'locker room.

In many ways, this will be a true test for Teasley. If he re-signs O’Neill, he keeps a key player in the mix for 2026 and beyond. If he doesn’t, he could flip O’Neill at the trade deadline for assets but also risk sabotaging the Vikings’ hopes for this season at an important position.

It’s a dilemma that has been swept under the rug this offseason, but will come to the forefront as the Vikings report for camp.