The Latest on Harrison Smith's Decision Between Year 15 and Retirement

Has one of the Vikings' all-time greats played his final game for the franchise, or will he eventually be talked into running it back for a 15th season in purple?

That question has been on the mind of fans (and media members) since Harrison Smith received an emotional sendoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in the final game of the 2025 season, one week after putting together one of the great single-game performances of his legendary career.

OTAs began this week at TCO Performance Center, it's nearly June, and we're still waiting to learn Smith's decision. It sounds like that wait might continue for a while. Responding to a fan on social media who asked when a Smith update is coming, The Athletic's Alec Lewis said "not soon."

Smith was released in a procedural move in March, so he has no obligations to make a decision anytime soon. Assuming he's still weighing the possibility of playing another season, the 37-year-old likely has no interest in attending OTAs or minicamp or maybe even training camp, for that matter.

He's presumably staying in shape at the Wood Gym back home in Knoxville, TN. And 215 games into his NFL career, Smith could roll up to Minnesota and be ready to go whenever he wants. The team has made it clear that they're supporting his decision and would welcome him back with open arms if he chooses to play one more year.

Josh Metellus, who is currently the veteran in the Vikings' safety room, said this week that he spent time with Smith recently and will support him either way.

"I'm always doing my part," Metellus said when asked if he's recruiting Smith to come back. "We watched the game last Friday, we spent some good time together, he came out here. Obviously he's his own person, he's on his own time. I'ma just do whatever I can to help this team win, whether that's get 2-2 back or let him walk off into the sunset, I'ma do my part. Whatever he's planning on doing, that's his decision. I'm here to just be a good friend."

Harrison Smith and Kevin O'Connell | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The assumption, since several of his former teammates showed up in 22 jerseys last Week 18, has been that retirement awaits Smith. But if that were a sure thing, it would've been announced by now.

One can't help but wonder if Smith sees the potential of this year's Vikings team, with Kyler Murray expected to start at quarterback, and will get the itch to suit up for year 15 once the regular season gets closer. He's spoken many times over the years about how deeply he loves the locker room and the unique experience of playing in front of 65,000 fans on Sundays.

Smith showed last season that he's still got enough juice in the tank to help the Vikings win. He's now spent three full years in Brian Flores' scheme. He's seen everything you can see over 14 years in the league. If he does return, he could take on a significant role while also serving as a mentor for his successor, third-round rookie Jakobe Thomas. He'd get one last shot to chase the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl with Metellus and the rest of his teammates.

For now, all we can do is wait.