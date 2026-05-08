Vikings Close the Deal With Jauan Jennings: Three Thoughts on the Move

The deal is done. After hosting him on a visit at TCO Performance Center last week, the Vikings have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver and former 49ers standout Jauan Jennings. It's a one-year, $8 million deal that could be worth up to $13 million including incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Signing Jennings, who turns 29 this summer, instantly addresses one of the Vikings' most glaring post-draft needs. He not only will replace Jalen Nailor, he projects as a clear upgrade and perhaps the best No. 3 receiver in the NFL.

Here are three thoughts on this move from the Vikings.

Jennings is a perfect fit

It's hard to think of a better player to plug into the Vikings' WR3 vacancy. Jennings has the skills to be a No. 2 in the league, as shown by the 2024 season where he caught 77 passes for 975 yards and 6 touchdowns for San Francisco. He followed that up last season with another 643 yards and a career-high 9 TD receptions.

Jennings is a big-bodied receiver at 6'3" and 212 pounds. He fell to the seventh round back in the 2020 draft because he's not a great testing athlete, but he's proven to have more than enough in-game athleticism to thrive in the NFL. He's a quality route-runner with a feel for spacing and reliable hands. He can line up in the slot or out wide and produce, and he's a weapon in the red zone. He can go up and make a contested grab or break a tackle after the catch.

The other reason Jennings is a great fit for the Vikings is that he's more than just a pass-catcher. He's plenty willing to get physical and do the dirty work as a run blocker, which helped him get on the field as a young player in Kyle Shanahan's offense. His toughness and intelligence as a blocker will be important for the Vikings as they look to build an efficient run game in 2026.

The Vikings have the best WR trio in the NFL...by a lot

This addition gives the Vikings the best 1-2-3 punch at wide receiver in the league, and it might not be particularly close. They already had arguably the best receiver in all of football in Justin Jefferson and a top-5 WR2 in Jordan Addison, and now they get another WR2 who slots in as probably the best WR3 in the NFL.

Think about it this way: Over the last two seasons, only 23 NFL wide receivers have at least 1,400 yards and 12 touchdown catches. The Vikings now have three of them. The only other teams who even have two are the Bengals, Eagles, Lions, and Chargers.

Jauan Jennings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Several teams have an elite WR duo, but their No. 3s are guys like Isaac TeSlaa (Lions), Andrei Iosivas (Bengals), or Ryan Flournoy (Cowboys). The trio that might have the best chance to rival the Vikings is in Philadelphia, with No. 20 pick Makai Lemon joining A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But Lemon hasn't played an NFL game, and the Eagles are reportedly planning to trade Brown to the Patriots.

The Greenard trade is more justifiable now

After the Vikings traded Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles during last month's draft, we wrote that it was a move they may come to regret. That may still wind up being true, but the trade actually feels a lot more justifiable now. After all, the Vikings only have the salary cap space to sign Jennings because Greenard's contract is no longer on their books.

It doesn't exactly work this way, but if you think of the trade as the Vikings sending out Greenard and a seventh-round pick for Jennings and two third-rounders, it makes quite a bit more sense. A No. 1 edge rusher is more valuable than a No. 3 receiver, but the Vikings also added some draft capital and made a move that fits their roster construction. Trading Greenard frees up a full-time role for Dallas Turner, and signing Jennings addresses a clear need.

Plus, the 2025 Vikings were 28th in EPA per play on offense and 3rd on defense, so balancing the roster by swapping a defensive star for a very good offensive player makes sense on paper.