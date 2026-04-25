Why Vikings May Come to Regret the Decision to Trade Jonathan Greenard

The Vikings' uncertain situation with Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard reached a resolution on Friday evening. In a move that had been rumored coming into the weekend, they dealt him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of third-round picks — one this year and one next year.

Greenard, who desired a raise, got one from Philadelphia. He was due around $40 million over the final two seasons of his Vikings contract, but now has a four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles that includes $50 million guaranteed.

This move saves the Vikings roughly $12 million in cap space this year and $22 million next year. They add a couple top-100 picks, including one in a 2027 draft that is viewed as an excellent one. And they clear the runway for third-year edge rusher Dallas Turner to take on a true starting role and — they hope — continue his ascent to NFL stardom.

And yet, despite all of that, I can't get myself to like this move for the Minnesota Vikings.

Greenard was, in my opinion, the Vikings' best defensive player. Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman might have had arguments for that unofficial title, but I don't think either was quite as consistently impactful as Greenard over the past two seasons. Ever since a trade first became a possibility back in early March, I was not a fan of the idea of the Vikings trading away their best defensive player in a year where they ostensibly plan on contending.

On the surface, there were some interesting optics to Greenard asking for a raise after a season in which he had just three sacks in 12 games before being sidelined by a shoulder injury. He put the Vikings in a bit of a tricky spot, given their salary cap situation and the way Turner emerged in Greenard's absence late last season.

But personally, I would've just paid him. $100 million over four years for a 29-year-old borderline All-Pro-caliber edge rusher is a very reasonable deal for the Eagles.

The primary reason why I don't like this for the Vikings has to do with how highly I think of Greenard as a player (and leader). Yes, he whiffed on a bunch of potential sacks last season, which was frustrating. I also would be very surprised if that trend continues. Greenard had back-to-back 12-sack seasons in the two years before that and has consistently produced pressures — often quick ones — for three straight seasons. He has all kinds of moves in his pass rush bag, including a devastating spin.

Stat sheet says Jonathan Greenard has 1 sack in 3 games. But when you turn the tape on, he's everywhere. He creates sacks for others, draws penalties, makes plays against the run.



Still the best player on a loaded defense, imo. pic.twitter.com/mkycmY4ykz — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 22, 2025

Sacks numbers can be fickle. I'd bet they come back in bunches for a player who constantly beats offensive tackles and generates pressures. It would not surprise me even a little bit to see Greenard set a career-high with at least 13 sacks this fall for the Eagles, where he'll be surrounded by talent.

I do think Turner has a very high ceiling for the Vikings. But in making this move, the Vikings are going all-in on the assumption that he reaches that ceiling, which isn't a sure thing. I would have preferred to keep the proven star at one of the more important positions in football. Plus, you can play three outside linebackers at once. Turner could've still seen 600 snaps this year alongside Greenard and Van Ginkel.

I also don't love the return the Vikings got. Trading Greenard for a second-round pick and some change would've been a different conversation. Instead, they got a pick that's just barely inside the top 100 this year and a pick that will almost certainly be 85th or later next year, given that the Eagles are very good.

It's entirely possible that I will be proven wrong on this front. Turner could turn out to be just as good as Greenard at a fraction of the cost, which would make the Vikings look smart for picking up the extra draft capital.

But with the Vikings heading into a 2026 season where the playoffs feel like a must, I am not a fan of this move. I think it's one Minnesota may very well look back on and regret.