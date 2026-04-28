Will the Vikings Let Jauan Jennings Leave Minnesota Without a Contract?

Will Jauan Jennings leave Minnesota before signing a contract with the Vikings?

That's right. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is visiting the Vikings, likely at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His visit is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

Jennings would be an incredible third wide receiver for new quarterback Kyler Murray in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense. Just imagine a three-wide receiver set with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jennings, with tight end T.J. Hockenson working the middle of the field. The boom potential with that group would be through the roof, and far superior to any lineup with Tai Felton, Myles Price, or undrafted rookie Dillon Bell working in as WR3.

At 6-foot-3 and roughly 210 pounds, Jennings would give the Vikings a big-bodied receiver to complement the smaller, albeit explosive frames of Jefferson and Addison.

Jennings, 28, caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season. it was his second consecutive productive season as a key member of San Francisco's offense. In 2024, he played in 15 games and caught 77 balls for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

In his first three seasons with the 49ers, Jennings started six total games while racking up 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns, five of which came during his rookie season in 2021.

Other veteran wide receivers still looking for a new team in 2026 include Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Curtis Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Zay Jones, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, Noah Brown, and Khadarel Hodge, among others.

It became clear that Minnesota would be in the market for a wide receiver since they didn't use any of their picks on the position in the NFL Draft. The undrafted free agents they signed included wide receivers Dillon Bell (Georgia), Shaleak Knotts (Maryland), Marcus Sanders Jr. (Georgia Southern), and Lyke Wysong (Arizona).

If Jennings signs with the Vikings, you'll have to work hard to come up with a better 1-2-3 punch at wide receiver in the NFL.

It's probably better than the Lions' trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac Teslaa. And we'd put Denver's trio of Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Troy Franklin behind them, too. Pittsburgh might argue if Germie Bernard develops into a stud alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman, but for now, it's still Minnesota at No. 1.