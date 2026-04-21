Vikings' GM Explains the Delicate Balance of Drafting for Need vs. BPA

Address a need or take the best player available? It's one of the great philosophical questions around draft decisions in any sport, and especially the NFL.

It's also more complex than that. On a basic level, everyone knows it's better to go BPA and draft based on talent and long-term projection. Taking a player ranked lower on your board just because they play a position of need on your current roster isn't a great way to build sustainable success.

At the same time, a true BPA approach isn't realistic, either. Roster construction has to matter, at least to some extent, because players you draft in the early rounds generally need to have a path to early-career playing time so they can develop and reach their ceiling. Unless you're the Packers stashing a quarterback behind a Hall of Famer, there's probably not much benefit to drafting a player in the first round and then having them sit on the sidelines for multiple years of their rookie contract.

Speaking to reporters in a pre-draft press conference on Monday, Vikings acting general manager Rob Brzezinski — who has been in NFL front offices for over 30 years — provided some insightful thoughts on how to approach the draft.

"It's just getting the board stacked objectively based on talent," Brzezinski said. "And then on draft day, you can work to fill your needs. We've been talking a lot about 'best player available.' That doesn't mean you're automatically just going to take the highest-graded player on your board. Buffalo is not taking a quarterback. I don't care who is on the board. They're not taking a quarterback.

"What we do is, once we have the board stacked, hopefully, objectively based on ability, then we identify who are the best fits for the Minnesota Vikings. But we want to make sure that we're not passing a unique talent to fill a need for today. A player that might not have the most impact in 2026 but could be a cornerstone for 2027."

The number one thing that matters in the draft is trying to identify the player on the board who will have the best NFL career. The 1998 Vikings, with Cris Carter and Jake Reed coming off 1,000-yard seasons, didn't necessarily need a wide receiver in the first round. They took Randy Moss anyways. The 2007 Vikings, with Chester Taylor coming off a 1,200-yard season, didn't necessarily need a running back. They took Adrian Peterson anyways.

Especially as a team with realistic plans on contending in the upcoming season, it can be tempting to try to address your biggest roster hole in the first round. Maybe you need a guard or a linebacker or a cornerback, so you take one and plug them in to make your roster feel more complete. Teams do it all the time. But the talent has to be there, too. Last year, the Vikings believed the need and talent synced up when they took Donovan Jackson 24th.

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"The draft is supply and demand," Brzezinski said. "You can't manufacture what's not there. But when you have needs and you're trying to fill needs, you're looking always glass-half-full. And you're going to see what you want to see in certain players where you have needs. The process is just about being as objective as possible and just having honest conversations."

It's about striking that balance. Talent is the most important thing, but like Brzezinski said, the Bills aren't going to take a quarterback when they have Josh Allen on their roster. The Vikings, who have Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, aren't taking a QB either.

Outside of quarterback, it's hard to truly rule out any other positions for the Vikings at No. 18 this year. Their areas of major need include defensive tackle and safety and center. But there are no centers worth taking in round one in this draft, and there might not be any DTs worth taking at 18, either. Countless mock drafts have the Vikings selecting Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman to replace Harrison Smith, but that only works if the Vikings believe the talent is there.

Would they take an edge rusher in the first round, even though they have Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner? What about an offensive tackle, considering they have Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill but both have some long-term questions (Darrisaw's knee, O'Neill's current contract expiring next spring). What about a wide receiver to join Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison?

"Such a big thing in our league is having a path for your draft picks to play, especially your early picks," Brzezinski said. "You want them on the field, and that's ideal. But there's also a world where you have to identify what the role is year one but also what the bigger picture is down the line. So it's always a balance, and that's what we're talking about. What our needs are in 2026 and then what our needs are in 2027 are two very different things."

Brzezinski also described it as "trying to rule out the obvious and keeping a wide net cast for all the other positions." The fun thing is that, as we mentioned, there aren't many obvious positions for the Vikings to rule out. That makes the possibilities for Thursday night seem almost endless, which should make for a fascinating decision when Minnesota is on the clock.

"The draft is the lifeblood of what we do," Brzezinski said. "Our goal is to get it right, and we will."