Vikings' Preseason Darling Is Doing All the Right Things to Secure a Roster Spot

EAGAN, MN — The Vikings have had several unexpected heroes rise to the occasion through camp. Seeing guys like Chuck Demmings and Jacob Thomas steal headlines is one of the best parts of every preseason. But another player has been quietly putting together a very solid camp that can no longer be ignored after two great preseason performances: linebacker Jacob Roberts.

Roberts had his work cut out for him entering a highly competitive LB room when he signed a reserve/future deal with the Vikings in January. But his career so far has been all about climbing the ladder.

The young LB started his college career at FCS North Carolina A&T before transferring to Wake Forest for the 2023 season. Roberts went undrafted in 2024 after putting up 83 tackles and six sacks over 12 games. That August, he found his way to the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. Now, he has his chance to secure a spot in the NFL.

So far, he’s proving he belongs.

Practice impacts

The 24-year-old defender was everywhere at Vikings camp. While he wasn’t always making the flashiest of plays,

Roberts consistently met ball carriers and brought plays to an end. His opportunities increased as camp went on. Rookie Jake Golday started to rotate in at outside linebacker early in camp, a reflection that his designation as an MLB might not tell the full story. Jamal Adams had been signed at LB, only to then take most snaps at safety before suffering a season-ending injury. Roberts now had a chance to prove himself further.

Meeting the opportunity

When the Vikings kicked off their first preseason game against the Giants, many fans had not even heard of Roberts. That changed in the third quarter as he picked off Giants QB Brandon Allen, ending the day with that interception and three tackles.

Then, in last week's preseason game against the Ravens. Roberts tied the team lead in tackles with six on the afternoon. He also finished with the second-best run defense grade (75.8) and fifth-best mark for tackling (79.0) among Vikings defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

53-man roster implications

The question for Roberts and the Vikings is simple: has he done enough to make the final roster?

My latest projection includes Roberts on the 53-man roster, which is a safe reflection of my feelings about his performance. The team will need to work through some questions at other positions to make it work, and fellow LB Ivan Pace Jr. may be a cut candidate given Roberts’s impressive climb. But to put it simply, Roberts is doing everything necessary to fight for his spot on this team.

If he carries that with him to the regular season, defensive coordinator Brian Flores may have found a sneaky weapon to add to his defensive arsenal.

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