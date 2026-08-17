One Vikings UDFA Is on the Right Path to Make 53-Man Roster After Jamal Adams's Season-Ending Injury

The Vikings entered their 2026 camp with several positions requiring close monitoring.

While the quarterback battle and center uncertainty dominated discourse, safety was a point of concern for many keen observers. There remains uncertainty about the future of franchise legend Harrison Smith, at least publicly, and the team ignored common mock draft trends by waiting until pick 98 to address the position in April’s draft.

Josh Metellus, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson seemed to be the three vets keeping the room afloat until recent roster addition Jamal Adams moved from linebacker back to safety and began taking snaps at his original position with the first-team defense. There was hope that Adams would provide much-needed stability at safety, even with his age and injury history looming large. His impact was immediately felt in the early parts of camp and in the first drives of Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants.

Then tragedy. Adams went down with a non-contact injury on a Giants' scoring play early in the second quarter. Multiple reports confirmed Sunday that his season was over due to a knee injury. The team needed someone to step up at the position, and fast.

Enter: Jacob Thomas.

Jacob Thomas is on track to make Vikings' 53-man roster

Thomas (not to be confused with fellow rookie safety Jakobe) signed with the Vikings on April 25 after going undrafted out of James Madison.

Thomas had a list of accomplishments that made him an easy post-draft addition. In 2025, he earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors after putting together 71 tackles, two sacks, seven pass break-ups, and two interceptions on the year. For a room surrounded by uncertainty, the low-risk addition made total sense.

The offseason is far from over, but Thomas made an early impression on me at training camp, showing a natural ability to snap to the ball and stop plays from progressing. He seemed to be a natural fit as a potential developmental piece on the practice squad after roster cuts, but Saturday may have shifted his role.

With just over 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Thomas leapt in front of a deep shot attempt from Giants quarterback Brandon Allen, coming down with an impressive interception.

With how the day was going and the remaining concerns around the safety spot, Thomas’s big play was a cause for optimism. The rookie safety also finished the preseason opener with the best coverage (91.6) grade among Vikings defenders, as well as the second-best overall mark for defense (92.5), per Pro Football Focus.

In fact, I now have Thomas making the 53-man roster in my next projection coming this week.

While a last-second announcement of a "Harry the Hitman" return is a possibility, it seems Thomas controls his destiny in the meantime. With two preseason games remaining and two massive days of joint practices against the Ravens later this week, Thomas has a chance to cement himself as an answer to the Vikings' safety woes sooner rather than later.

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