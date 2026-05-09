Vikings Sign Former Penn State, UNC D-Lineman After Rookie Minicamp

After the conclusion of their rookie minicamp on Friday, the Vikings signed former Penn State and North Carolina defensive lineman Smith Vilbert to an undrafted free agent contract, according to his agent Brett Tessler. Vilbert was one of 21 rookie tryout players at Friday's camp and must have impressed the coaching staff in a short time period.

Standing nearly 6'6" and 290 pounds, Vilbert has 34-inch arms and brings some versatility. He lined up mostly as an edge defender in college but can also play on the interior of the D-line.

A New Jersey native, Vilbert was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2019 and chose Penn State over several other big-time offers. His college career didn't exactly go to plan. He redshirted his first two years, saw some time in 2021 and had three sacks, and then missed virtually all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to injury or other undisclosed reasons.

In 2024, his sixth year at Penn State, Vilbert broke out as a solid rotational contributor. He had four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. One of those forced fumbles came on a nasty move in the season opener against West Virginia.

This jump swipe by Smith Vilbert at 6’6 290 is FILTHY!🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/PpxHj9GfHN — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) September 1, 2024

With a year of eligibility remaining, Vilbert transferred to North Carolina for the 2025 season and became a full-time starter for the first time. He played over 500 defensive snaps and recorded 6 TFL plus a sack, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. He registered 21 pressures on 274 pass-rush snaps, per PFF.

The Vikings now have two starters from UNC's defense on their roster in Vilbert and cornerback Marcus Allen, an intriguing undrafted rookie.

Here's what the Vikings' defensive line depth chart looks like, in estimated order:

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Domonique Orange

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Eric Johnson II

Taki Taimani

Elijah Williams

Monkell Goodwine

Smith Vilbert

There should be some good competition in that room. Johnson is a former fifth-round pick who has seen the field with the Colts and Patriots. Williams joined the Vikings last offseason as a rookie minicamp tryout player, then made the initial 53-man roster. Taimani made the Vikings' 2024 roster as a UDFA.

It may be tough for him to climb up the depth chart enough to make the 53-man roster, but Vilbert should have an opportunity to make the practice squad if he continues to impress this offseason.