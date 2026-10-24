Fans will once again fill the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Vikings return from a much-needed bye week break to host a Colts team desperate to turn their season around.

While everything suggests this should be a straightforward matchup for Minnesota, longtime fans know they can never write off an opponent. Let’s break down three key things to watch as the Vikings look to achieve their first 6-0 start since 2009.

1. In-person trade evaluation

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Vikings are possible buyers. The Colts, meanwhile, fired their general manager six weeks into the season, signaling that anything short of a rapid change of fortune on the field could lead to a fire sale.

The Colts have several players who could be targets for a contender like the Vikings. Names floated over blogs, podcasts and social media include defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left guard Quenton Nelson and even a possible reunion with former Vikings safety Cam Bynum.

The hottest name, though, is three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.



While Minnesota may have no interest in acquiring any of the players listed, Sunday’s game gives general manager Nolan Teasley a chance to evaluate whether he wants to take a swing or two. If Teasley likes what he sees, a decisive Vikings win may be the nudge the Colts need to start answering phone calls.

2. Vikings offense (mostly) back to full force

Minnesota’s offense finally showed some life before the bye week, and the return of some familiar faces may take it to the next level. Thursday’s injury report listed every player on the 53-man roster as a full participant, providing a massive sigh of relief for Vikings fans everywhere (h/t: Vikings).

Barring setbacks, the team should see the return of Christian Darrisaw, Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason, and T.J. Hockenson.

While Minnesota is still dealing with the season-long losses of Donovan Jackson and Josh Oliver, Sunday will be the closest the offense has been to “full strength” since Week 1. The opportunity for the offense to gel against a spotty defense could not come at a better time as they prepare to face a gauntlet of top-end teams over November.

If the offense looks sluggish with a full slate of weapons, it may be time to worry about how sustainable that side of the ball could be.

3. Elite kicking battle

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. These are just some of the greatest matchups in sports history, and Sunday’s Colts-Vikings game will feature the next great battle of titans, as kickers Spencer Shrader and Will Reichard battle for supremacy.

In all seriousness, this game could very likely turn into a special teams shootout. Shrader and Reichard are both at the top of their craft, with Shrader’s 66 points scored through six games currently leading the NFL. His 11 points per game put him just above Reichard’s average of 10.6 over five games played (h/t: NFL Films).

Reichard’s 34-made-field-goal streak dating back to last season puts him just two kicks away from breaking Gary Anderson’s franchise record of 35. Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri holds the NFL record with 44.

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