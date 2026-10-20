3 Colts Who Should Be on Vikings' Trade Radar After Chris Ballard's Firing

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the 5-0 Vikings look like potential buyers who might have a new seller to work with.

On Monday, the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard. The franchise suffered a humiliating loss to the formerly winless Titans in Week 6. With that change, the Vikings should see whether any of the Colts' assets are available through trade.

The Vikings are undefeated through five games and should do everything they can to stay competitive through the remainder of the season. Not only that, but there are some players on the Colts' roster who could be long-term assets for the Purple and Gold.

The Vikings will get a close look at the Colts' assets this Sunday when they host them for Week 7 action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell will evaluate talent firsthand and recommend potential targets for general manager Nolan Teasley to pursue.

Which three Colts players should the Vikings inquire about this season?

That said, here are three Colts who should be on the Vikings' trade radar moving forward.

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB

By now, most Vikings fans have seen speculation about the Vikings trading for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. This trade makes a lot of sense for the Purple and Gold. It is a trade that would make a lot of sense, especially because the 27-year-old rusher could be a long-term answer at the position once Aaron Jones is no longer in Minnesota.

Taylor is a former First-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl running back who led the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. This season, he is one of the only bright spots on a 2-4 Colts team despite averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry and a career-high 10.9 yards per reception.

Having Taylor available would also allow Minnesota to have a three-headed running back attack with Jones and Jordan Mason. The only downside is that he signed a two-year, $44 million extension with the Colts through the 2028 season, but there is a potential out after the current campaign.

If the Vikings can get the financial side of things figured out, this would be a no-brainer trade for them, not only to prepare the running back position for the future but also to give the franchise more offensive firepower this year.

2. Quenton Nelson, guard

The Vikings lost starting left guard Donovan Jackson for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus and are starting Joe Huber in that spot. Quenton Nelson would be an immediate upgrade, and a trade for him would signal that Minnesota is serious about being a contender this season.

Quenton Nelson would certainly bring stability to the Vikings' guard situation. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson is a three-time Pro Bowl and former All-Pro first-team offensive lineman. After he fills in for Jackson this season, one of them could move to right guard, and Minnesota could execute a potential out on starter Will Fries's contract.

Fries is set to have a cap hit of around $21 million for the next three seasons, according to Spotrac. Replacing him with Nelson on a new deal makes sense, since he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

An 84.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade this season ranks Nelson fourth among all qualifying guards this season. A player of his caliber is rarely available outside of the draft, so the Vikings need to pick up the phone to talk about this possibility.

3. Anthony Richardson Sr., quarterback

The Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy to the Giants last month, meaning the team no longer has a young quarterback to potentially develop on the roster unless O'Connell believes Max Brosmer, which would be foolish.

Anthony Richardson Sr. is clearly not part of Indianapolis' future plans since they signed Daniel Jones. Whoever the Colts hire as their new general manager may want input on a young quarterback to develop behind Jones, offering a chance to give the team and Richardson a fresh start.

Anthony Richardson could be an interesting QB project for the Vikings to take on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Vikings need to decide whether Kyler Murray is the right man to be their franchise QB past the 2026 NFL season. Brosmer and Carson Wentz likely aren't long-term answers, so why not take a chance on a 24-year-old passer who was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Colts declined Richardson's fifth-year option during the offseason, though, meaning he will be a UFA in March.

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