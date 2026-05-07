Why Every Vikings Draft Pick Has a Path to Playing Time in 2026

It's absolutely insane to think that a Minnesota Vikings organization that has drafted so poorly over the last decade will have found some magic and selected nine players in the 2026 draft who could find themselves starting at some point during their rookie season.

Alas, here we are, with a glass-half-full mindset after interim general manager Rob Brzezinski's first draft. Of course, we'll never know how much input Brzezinski had on the picks compared to head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and if they had more influence on the picks, then there's an increased chance that they took players who they think can play meaningful roles.

In fact, all nine draft picks could wind up in starting/meaningful roles in 2026.

Round 1: Caleb Banks, DT

Banks is a surefire starter after the Vikings cut Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Unless an injury sets him back, the monster defensive tackle from Florida will be on the field when the Vikings open the regular season in 2026.

Round 2: Jake Golday, LB

Will he start Week 1? I can't see that unless a door is opened via injury, but I do think he'll play a ton of snaps early and often. Minnesota has Blake Cashman as the green-dot linebacker, and they re-signed Eric Wilson to play next to Cashman in the middle. With Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel rushing off the edge, it'll be hard to crack the starting lineup.

But you have to remember that Golday was used all over the field at Cincinnati. According to PFF, he lined up as an inside linebacker for 314 snaps, but he also lined up as a slot corner (!) 248 snaps, and at outside linebacker for 117 snaps.

Round 3: Domonique Orange, DT

Orange is going to start alongside Banks as one of three down linemen on Minnesota's defensive front. There's a chance that Levi Drake Rodriguez outperforms Orange in training camp, but Orange has at least 20 pounds on Drake Rodriguez and is the run-stuffing machine Minnesota's defense has lacked in recent seasons.

Round 3: Caleb Tiernan, OT

Tiernan is a likely backup, but with the myriad of injuries starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill were dealt in 2025, Tiernan needs to be prepared to step into a starting role if either one of them goes down. Can he play left tackle? Considering that he played 830 snaps at left tackle for Northwestern last season, the answer is a resounding yes.

Round 3: Jakobe Thomas, S

The door for playing time will be wide open if Harrison Smith decides to retire. In that case, Josh Metellus is a lock to start, but the other safety job will be a true competition between Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and Thomas.

Round 5: Max Bredeson, FB

He's playing the C.J. Ham role, and that means he's the No. 1 fullback. He may not be a "starter," per se, but he could be on the field when the Vikings line up in 21 personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE) or 22 personnel (2 RBs, 2 TEs).

Round 5: Charles Demmings, CB

Demmings has jaw-dropping athleticism, but his only path to quick playing time is if one of the top three cornerbacks on the roster suffers an injury. Brian Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, and James Pierre are settled at the top of the depth chart, but Demmings could easily jump Dwight McGlothern and Zemaiah Vaughn as the first outside cornerback off the bench.

Round 6: Demond Claiborne, RB

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason return as the 1-2 punch in the running back room, but Clairborne could quickly play himself into a meaningful role. Jones dealt with hamstring injuries that limited him to 132 carries in 12 games last season. The Vikings drafted Clairborne as an explosive option, and his chance to shine could come during his rookie season.

Round 7: Gavin Gerhardt, OL

The 6'4'', 310-pounder played 767 snaps at center and didn't allow a sack last season at Cincinnati. It's highly unlikely that he'll play as a rookie, but you can't count it out since Minnesota is entering 2026 with Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens as the top two centers. Neither one is a lock to succeed, and if they struggle, Gerhardt might find himself in the difficult position of anchoring the O-line.