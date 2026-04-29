Which Vikings Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 — and Where

Some NFL players are drafted at least partially due to the impact they can make right away. Other picks are more about long-term potential and development. Generally speaking, the earlier the pick, the greater the likelihood of a major immediate role. But that's not a perfectly linear relationship, as other factors like a team's depth chart matter as well.

Let's sort the Vikings' nine recent draft picks into tiers based on how likely they are to have a significant role on offense or defense, not just special teams, during their rookie season.

Day 1 starters

DT Caleb Banks (Round 1)

DT Domonique Orange (Round 3)

Both of the humongous defensive tackles the Vikings selected in the first two days of the draft should slot in as immediate plug-and-play replacements for Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in Minnesota's starting lineup, even if they'll be part of a rotation to keep them fresh.

There are obviously questions about Banks' history of foot injuries, but he's expected to be recovered from his current ailment in June and to be fully ready to go for the season. As long as he's healthy, he'll be in line for a big role under Brian Flores and Ryan Nielsen, playing from a variety of alignments. With that said, it's worth noting that Banks' career high in defensive snaps at Florida was 422 (in 12 games in 2024), so the Vikings may want him to be in the 500-600 snap range, as opposed to the 800ish that Allen and Jalen Redmond played in 2025.

Caleb Banks | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Orange, AKA Big Citrus, should also be in line for 500+ snaps across from opposing centers despite likely coming off the field on obvious passing downs. He's an NFL-ready nose tackle after four years at Iowa State. Orange played 547 snaps across 12 games for the Cyclones last season.

The Vikings added 649 pounds of mass and power to the interior of their defensive line in this draft, and it's going to be a lot of fun to watch Banks and Orange play alongside Jalen Redmond this fall.

Part-time players

LB Jake Golday (Round 2)

S Jakobe Thomas (Round 3)

FB Max Bredeson (Round 5)

RB Demond Claiborne (Round 6)

The Vikings are very excited about Golday, who they took just outside of the top 50, because of his combination of size, athleticism, instincts, and versatility. He played everywhere from defensive end to middle linebacker during his college career at Central Arkansas and Cincinnati. It sounds like the Vikings plan on training him in the complex Andrew Van Ginkel role. With Jonathan Greenard gone, Golday could mix in for quite a few snaps as the No. 3 player on the OLB depth chart, barring a veteran addition.

Thomas should also have a chance to see the field a decent bit as a rookie, assuming Harrison Smith does ultimately decide to call it a career. Josh Metellus is the top safety on the Vikings' roster at the moment, and Thomas will compete with guys like Theo Jackson and Jay Ward for early playing time. He's coming off a massive season for Miami where he played 774 defensive snaps in 16 games as they made a run to the national title game. Thomas can play either at free safety or in the box.

Jakobe Thomas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the Vikings' offensive backfield, there should be room for both Bredeson and Claiborne to rotate in as complementary players behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Bredeson could slide right into the 180-280 offensive snaps C.J. Ham played in each of the last four years. The Michigan product can be used as a true fullback, a third-down pass protector, or an inline tight end.

Claiborne could arguably go in the next tier down, but it feels like the Vikings will want to find a way to get him on the field because of his electric abilities with the ball in his hands. And if Jones or Mason were to miss time, Claiborne's snaps would increase significantly.

Backups for now

OT Caleb Tiernan (Round 3)

CB Charles Demmings (Round 5)

C Gavin Gerhardt (Round 7)

These picks were far more about the future than 2026. Tiernan won't start as a rookie and might not even be the Vikings' swing tackle, considering they signed Ryan Van Demark to occupy that role. Still, he has significant upside and could be in the starting mix as soon as 2027, depending on what happens with Brian O'Neill and other players on the O-line.

Demmings is a developmental corner with a high ceiling who will be making the transition from the FCS level (with Stephen F. Austin) to the NFL. The Vikings may want him to have something of a redshirt year as a rookie. Gerhardt, their final pick, will compete for the backup center job and is the Vikings' only draftee who doesn't feel like a lock to make the 53-man roster.