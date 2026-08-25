Why Gavin Gerhardt May Have Already Lost His Vikings Roster Spot

When starting center Ryan Kelly retired from the NFL after the 2025 season, it was expected that the Minnesota Vikings would use one of their early selections in the 2026 NFL Draft to add competition for Blake Brandel.

However, that didn't happen, and the Vikings waited until the seventh round to select Cincinnati center Gavin Gerhardt, a player listed as the No. 482 prospect by CBS Sports and one many felt would go undrafted.

Minnesota selecting him at No. 235 overall seemed like a huge reach, but it was a position of need being filled, and he was part of a Cincinnati offensive line that was named Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week on three occasions in 2025.

With only one preseason game remaining on the Vikings' schedule, the 2026 NFL season will be here soon. And unfortunately for Gerhardt, his chances to impress the coaching staff and make the 53-man roster this season are fading into the past.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gavin Gerhardt during the 2026 NFL Draft, but his spot on the team's roster is anything but secure.

So far, anything about Gerhardt has been a mystery. He played 13 snaps in Week 2 of the preseason and didn't see action in Minnesota's first preseason game. That is not the sign of a player whom the Vikings want to see more from.

Considering the struggles that starter Blake Brandel has struggled with snaps out of the shotgun and how none of the players under him on the depth chart have stepped up. Shockingly, head coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't pushed Gerhardt harder during practices and the preseason to see if he can handle the job,

The bigger question is why Minnesota would use a valuable draft pick on a player at a position where depth and competition are needed, but then not give that player as many opportunities as possible to prove themselves capable. And if they have essentially given up on Gerhardt, why are they keeping him on the roster through the team's final preseason game?

It would be absolutely shocking for Gerhardt to make the Vikings' 53-man roster this season after essentially being invisible during training camp and practices.

The deadline to trim the rosters to 53 players is Sunday, Aug. 30, and it would take something miraculous to happen for the 24-year-old center to survive the cuts that Minnesota has to make.

He could always be brought back on the practice squad for depth and development, given the team liked him enough to draft him in the first place. But it seems as though the prospect of any immediate contributions is out of the window, which leaves the Vikings with no other choice but to abstain from carrying him on the main roster for Week 1.

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