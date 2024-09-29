5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Packers at Lambeau Field
It wasn't as convincing as a 28-0 lead in the first half would indicate, but in the end the Minnesota Vikings left Lambeau Field with a 31-29 victory for a 4-0 record and a two-game cushion over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
Let's dive into five under-the-radar nuggets that stood out in the border battle...
1. Refs robbed the Vikings of possible points
Everyone on planet Earth — except the officials making the calls at Lambeau Field — could see that Packers safety Xavier McKinney never had control of the football before his elbow landed out of bounds. But despite Minnesota challenging the call on the field, the refs upheld the interception and it effectively stripped points from the Vikings.
The interception happened at the 2-yard line. Had the call been overturned, the Vikings would've faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Green Bay 20-yard line while leading 28-7 with 10:18 left in the third quarter. At worst, it would've been a chip shot field goal. At best, the Vikings would've found the end zone and taken a 35-7 lead.
2. Offense disappeared for five straight possessions
As dominant as the Vikings were on offense with four touchdowns on five possessions to start the game, they went silent for an uncomfortably long stretch midway through the second quarter all the way until the fourth quarter.
They went three and out on their last full drive before the half and then in the third quarter they started with an interception (that one we just talked about) and followed with two drives that both ended quickly with punts. Then, while leading 28-14 and the Packers holding all of the momentum, Sam Darnold was hit on the blindside and fumbled to lead to another Green Bay touchdown.
With the lead having shrunk to 28-22, Darnold and the offense finally got back on track with a drive that led to a 33-yard Will Reichard field goal and a 31-22 lead with 6:50 left in the game.
3. Tale of two Jordan Love stories
The Packers started the second half with two punts and a turnover on downs and trailed the Vikings 28-7 when they got the ball back 33 seconds left in the third quarter. That's when Love started to carve up Minnesota's defense.
Love went 8-of-10 for 78 yards and a touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-14 and then after the Darnold fumble he needed just one attempt for a 13-yard touchdown. Add it up and it was a two-drive spurt where he was 9-of-11 for 91 yards and two scores. Before he started to cook, Love was 17-of-35 for 167 yards and two interceptions.
Love was great in the fourth quarter until he was intercepted in the end zone with the Packers down 31-22 with 6:13 remaining. That said, he shredded the Vikings on a five-play, 96-yard drive that took just 1:22 and cut the Minnesota lead to 31-29 with 56 seconds left.
Love finished with 389 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
4. Byron Murphy with the knockout punch
Murphy literally had the knockout punch as he balled up a fist and punched the ball out of tight end Tucker Kraft's possession and safety Cam Bynum jumped on the loose ball for a fumble recovery with 4:17 left in the game. Murphy also had an interception in the end zone on the previous Packers drive.
5. Justin Jefferson remains amazing
Did you see Jefferson's toe -drag catch on the sideline late in the game? The officials called it incomplete on the field but head coach Kevin O'Connell challenged (he was 3-for-3 on challenges) the call and won. Jefferson finished the day with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson has 20 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns this season. He's scored in every game and is on pace to finish this season with 85 catches for 1,521 yards and 17 touchdowns.