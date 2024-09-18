'Darnold still isn't very good': QB rankings reveal no faith in Sam Darnold
Complete lunacy? That's one local media personality's reaction to seeing the latest quarterback rankings from The Ringer. What makes the rankings so crazy? Well, Sam Darnold is 29th despite shredding the Giants and then making big throw after big throw in Minnesota's win over the juggernaut 49ers.
Most would probably agree that Darnold deserves better. And everyone but the person who created the rankings likely agrees that Darnold should be ranked ahead of more quarterbacks than just Andy Dalton, Bo Nix, Malik Willis, Bryce Young and Gardner Minshew.
If you're deducing things as you read along, you've already come to the realization that Jayden Daniels, Will Levis, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams and Jacoby Brissett are all ranked ahead of Darnold. By the numbers, it makes absolutely no sense.
Add in the fact that Darnold led Minnesota on a game-clinching drive against the 49ers in which he was 3-for-3 on third downs, including a back-shoulder gem for 26 yards over the middle of the field to Jalen Nailor, and the rankings become even more dumbfounding.
Did we mention that Darnold was lighting up the 49ers in crunch time even though Justin Jefferson was out of the game with a quad contusion? And that Jordan Addison didn't play because of an ankle injury and T.J. Hockenson remains on the PUP list recovery from his ACL injury? Yeah, Darnold got the job done without his top three targets.
The rankings by Steven Ruiz are based on six attributes: accuracy, arm talent, creativity, decision-making, pocket presence and timing. Accuracy and decision-making account for 25% of the grade; arm talent is worth 20%; and the four remaining categories are valued at 10% each.
As if the QB rankings weren't enough bulletin-board material for Darnold, the comment about the Vikings in the outlet's power rankings should fuel his fire.
"Make no mistake here: Darnold still isn't very good," it reads. "Most of his best plays have come on third down, and he should come back to earth."
We have a feeling they'll be eating those words, but Darnold is clearly still in prove-it territory. His next chance to change minds comes Sunday against a terrific Houston Texans defense at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.