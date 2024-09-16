Insider still isn't buying Vikings as playoff team despite 2-0 start
The Vikings moved to 2-0 with a highly impressive win over the 49ers on Sunday. We've argued that it was the type of victory that proves Minnesota deserves to be taken seriously this year.
Not everyone is ready to jump on the bandwagon just yet. ESPN insider Dan Graziano, for example, still isn't buying the Vikings as a playoff team despite their strong two-week start.
"They have a long way to go with a still-young quarterback who has never had sustained success," Graziano wrote on Sunday evening.
I don't know that I'd call Sam Darnold young — he's a 27-year-old in his seventh season — but the part about his lack of sustained success is fair. This is still a small sample size of strong play for a quarterback who struggled so much with the Jets and Panthers.
With that said, I do think there's plenty of reason to believe Darnold can keep this up — or at least avoid major regression. He's in the best situation he's ever been in, which has been very clear so far. Darnold looks confident in Kevin O'Connell's offense, he has Justin Jefferson to throw to, and the offensive line held up fairly well against the Giants and 49ers. After all, he threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns against San Francisco without two of his top three weapons, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Why else is Graziano sleeping on the Vikings? A tough schedule and some injury concerns.
"The Vikings' upcoming schedule is an absolute gauntlet — vs. Texans, at Packers, vs. Jets (in London) and vs. Lions," he wrote. "They finish the season with games against the Seahawks, Packers and Lions."
Well, the schedule gauntlet began in Week 2 against the 49ers, and the Vikings were a fumble on the goal line away from cruising to a multi-score win in that one. It's true that next week's matchup against the 2-0 Texans will be another tough one. But Jordan Love's health looms as a huge factor ahead of the Week 4 trip to Green Bay, the Jets are 1-1 and needed a late touchdown to pull away from the Titans on Sunday, and the Lions just lost to the Buccaneers at home. After that Week 7 game, the Vikings' schedule looks quite favorable in November.
"The receiving corps, thin to begin with, is already suffering injuries, with Jordan Addison (right ankle) missing Sunday's game and Justin Jefferson leaving it early because of a quad injury," Graziano wrote. "Tight end T.J. Hockenson is still likely a few weeks away from returning from last year's season-ending injury."
Jefferson suffered a contusion, but he's fine. Addison and Hockenson should be back before too long — and Jalen Nailor has been excellent so far anyways.
"I do think Darnold and the Vikings will continue to play well; the coaching will make sure of that," Graziano concluded. "But there's just too much working against them for me to predict them as a playoff team, even after the 2-0 start."
I'm not going to fault anyone for being apprehensive with these Vikings even after their slow start. Wanting to see more from Darnold is understandable. If you're worried about the schedule and their health, that's fair too. I just happen to think those concerns are all overblown.
There's a long way to go, but this Vikings team looks playoff-bound to me.