Justin Jefferson: 'I'll be ready to go next Sunday'
After missing eight games with a strained hamstring last season, the sight of Justin Jefferson limping off the field and not returning to the game Sunday against the 49ers was a major cause for concern in Minnesota. But Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell offered reassuring words in his postgame press conference and Jefferson himself has since made it clear that he's going to be fine.
"I'm not seriously injured," Jefferson told reporters after the game. "So that's the main important thing. So it's just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I'll be ready to go next Sunday."
Jefferson was diagnosed by the Vikings was an injury to his right quadriceps, with the 25-year-old receiver calling it a "bruise." It happened midway through the third quarter on a play to the left side of the field in which Jefferson was blocking and collided 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
"It was a quad contusion," O'Connell said. "Just got a little leg-to-leg contact on that. It's pretty sore, but he's already up and moving. We'll just treat that thing and hopeful he'll be day-to-day and we'll see how his status looks for next week."
Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown, to help the Vikings build a 20-7 lead. Without him, the Vikings hung on for a 23-17 win over the defending NFC champions.
Minnesota will aim for a 3-0 start next Sunday when they welcome the Houston Texas to Minneapolis.