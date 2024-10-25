Inside The Vikings

Jordan Addison's production has crashed after breakout rookie season

Addison isn't producing very much for the Vikings. Is it a T.J. Hockenson thing?

Joe Nelson

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Finding Jordan Addison on a football field this season is like finding Waldo in a sea of fake Waldos.

Addison has 14 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown in five games. He ranks 78th in the NFL in receiving yards, just two more yards than teammate Jalen Nailor and four more receiving yards than Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

There are 130 players in the league with more than 14 catches this season and he's not one of them. In fact, Justin Jefferson is the only Vikings receiver or tight end among those 130 players. What gives?

Sam Darnold has targeted Addison 4.6 times per game for an average of 2.8 receptions 46.2 yards. Those averages are down from his 4.1 catches and 53.5 yards per game as a rookie. If he plays in the rest of the games this season and maintains his current pace, he'll finish with 42 catches and 693 yards.

His 2024 slide could have nothing to do with him and everything to do with T.J. Hockenson not being on the field. Hockenson demanded defensive attention at a level well beyond that required to shut down tight ends Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, who have filled in while Hockenson rehabs the knee injury he suffered last December.

Hockenson is expected to make his season debut next week when the Vikings host the Colts on Sunday night, and that could be the solution to Addison finding more opportunities for a Minnesota offense that has scored just five touchdowns in the last 14 quarters dating back to the Green Bay game in Week 4.

But it can't be ignored that despite Jefferson's greatness the Vikings are one of only two teams in the NFL without at least three players with 15+ receptions. The other? The Steelers, who like the Vikings are 5-2, but aren't hyped the way Minnesota is as a juggernaut offense.

Just for some context, look below at the chart to see each team's two leading receivers (excluding running backs) in terms of receptions. Most teams have balance whereas the Vikings' receiving production has been dominated by Jefferson.

Team

WR1: Receptions

WR2: Receptions

Players with 15+ receptions

Atlanta

Drake London: 44

Darnell Mooney: 32

5

Arizona

Trey McBride: 33

Michael Wilson: 22

4

Baltimore

Zay Flowers: 34

Rashod Bateman: 21

5

Buffalo

Khalil Shakir: 27

Dalton Kincaid: 24

3

Carolina

Diontae Johnson: 30

Ja'Tavion Sanders: 22

4

Chicago

DJ Moore: 31

Cole Kmet: 26

5

Cincinnati

Ja'Marr Chase: 39

Tee Higgins: 29

5

Cleveland

Amari Cooper: 24

Elijah Moore: 22

6

Dallas

CeeDee Lamb: 32

Jake Ferguson: 25

4

Denver

Courtland Sutton: 21

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: 15

3

Detroit

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 39

Jameson Williams: 17

3

Green Bay

Jayden Reed: 29

Romeo Doubs: 23

3

Houston

Stefon Diggs: 42

Nico Collins: 32

5

Indianapolis

Michael Pittman Jr.: 28

Josh Downs: 28

3

Jacksonville

Brian Thomas Jr.: 30

Christian Kirk: 25

5

Kansas City

Travis Kelce: 28

Rashee Rice: 24

3

Las Vegas

Brock Bowers: 47

Jakobi Meyers: 25

5

L.A. Chargers

Ladd McConkey: 24

Will Dissly: 21

3

L.A. Rams

Tutu Atwell: 24

Cooper Kupp: 23

7

Miami

Tyreek Hill: 24

Jaylen Waddle: 22

4

Minnesota

Justin Jefferson: 41

Jordan Addison 14

2

New England

Hunter Henry: 27

DeMario Douglas: 26

3

New Orleans

Chris Olave: 23

Rashid Shaheed: 20

4

N.Y. Giants

Wan'Dale Robinson: 43

Malik Nabers: 39

3

N.Y. Jets

Garrett Wilson: 46

Allen Lazard: 30

4

Philadelphia

DeVonta Smith: 25

Dallas Goedert: 24

4

Pittsburgh

George Pickens: 31

Pat Freiermuth: 24

2

San Francisco

George Kittle: 34

Brandon Aiyuk: 25

4

Seattle

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 37

DK Metcalf: 35

6

Tampa Bay

Chris Godwin: 50

Cade Otton: 27

4

Tennessee

Tyler Boyd: 18

DeAndre Hopkins: 15

4

Washington

Terry McLaurin: 35

Zach Ertz: 35

4

