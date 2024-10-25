Jordan Addison's production has crashed after breakout rookie season
Finding Jordan Addison on a football field this season is like finding Waldo in a sea of fake Waldos.
Addison has 14 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown in five games. He ranks 78th in the NFL in receiving yards, just two more yards than teammate Jalen Nailor and four more receiving yards than Vikings running back Aaron Jones.
There are 130 players in the league with more than 14 catches this season and he's not one of them. In fact, Justin Jefferson is the only Vikings receiver or tight end among those 130 players. What gives?
Sam Darnold has targeted Addison 4.6 times per game for an average of 2.8 receptions 46.2 yards. Those averages are down from his 4.1 catches and 53.5 yards per game as a rookie. If he plays in the rest of the games this season and maintains his current pace, he'll finish with 42 catches and 693 yards.
His 2024 slide could have nothing to do with him and everything to do with T.J. Hockenson not being on the field. Hockenson demanded defensive attention at a level well beyond that required to shut down tight ends Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, who have filled in while Hockenson rehabs the knee injury he suffered last December.
Hockenson is expected to make his season debut next week when the Vikings host the Colts on Sunday night, and that could be the solution to Addison finding more opportunities for a Minnesota offense that has scored just five touchdowns in the last 14 quarters dating back to the Green Bay game in Week 4.
But it can't be ignored that despite Jefferson's greatness the Vikings are one of only two teams in the NFL without at least three players with 15+ receptions. The other? The Steelers, who like the Vikings are 5-2, but aren't hyped the way Minnesota is as a juggernaut offense.
Just for some context, look below at the chart to see each team's two leading receivers (excluding running backs) in terms of receptions. Most teams have balance whereas the Vikings' receiving production has been dominated by Jefferson.
Team
WR1: Receptions
WR2: Receptions
Players with 15+ receptions
Atlanta
Drake London: 44
Darnell Mooney: 32
5
Arizona
Trey McBride: 33
Michael Wilson: 22
4
Baltimore
Zay Flowers: 34
Rashod Bateman: 21
5
Buffalo
Khalil Shakir: 27
Dalton Kincaid: 24
3
Carolina
Diontae Johnson: 30
Ja'Tavion Sanders: 22
4
Chicago
DJ Moore: 31
Cole Kmet: 26
5
Cincinnati
Ja'Marr Chase: 39
Tee Higgins: 29
5
Cleveland
Amari Cooper: 24
Elijah Moore: 22
6
Dallas
CeeDee Lamb: 32
Jake Ferguson: 25
4
Denver
Courtland Sutton: 21
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: 15
3
Detroit
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 39
Jameson Williams: 17
3
Green Bay
Jayden Reed: 29
Romeo Doubs: 23
3
Houston
Stefon Diggs: 42
Nico Collins: 32
5
Indianapolis
Michael Pittman Jr.: 28
Josh Downs: 28
3
Jacksonville
Brian Thomas Jr.: 30
Christian Kirk: 25
5
Kansas City
Travis Kelce: 28
Rashee Rice: 24
3
Las Vegas
Brock Bowers: 47
Jakobi Meyers: 25
5
L.A. Chargers
Ladd McConkey: 24
Will Dissly: 21
3
L.A. Rams
Tutu Atwell: 24
Cooper Kupp: 23
7
Miami
Tyreek Hill: 24
Jaylen Waddle: 22
4
Minnesota
Justin Jefferson: 41
Jordan Addison 14
2
New England
Hunter Henry: 27
DeMario Douglas: 26
3
New Orleans
Chris Olave: 23
Rashid Shaheed: 20
4
N.Y. Giants
Wan'Dale Robinson: 43
Malik Nabers: 39
3
N.Y. Jets
Garrett Wilson: 46
Allen Lazard: 30
4
Philadelphia
DeVonta Smith: 25
Dallas Goedert: 24
4
Pittsburgh
George Pickens: 31
Pat Freiermuth: 24
2
San Francisco
George Kittle: 34
Brandon Aiyuk: 25
4
Seattle
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 37
DK Metcalf: 35
6
Tampa Bay
Chris Godwin: 50
Cade Otton: 27
4
Tennessee
Tyler Boyd: 18
DeAndre Hopkins: 15
4
Washington
Terry McLaurin: 35
Zach Ertz: 35
4