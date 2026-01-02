Vikings score predictions for regular season finale against Packers

The Vikings are set up pretty nicely to end the 2025-26 season on a five-game winning streak.

J.J. McCarthy will be back in action in Sunday's finale against the Packers, giving the Vikings (8-8) one more opportunity to evaluate their young quarterback before the offseason begins. He's had a rough go of it this season, but McCarthy looked much better in December action against a trio of NFC East teams before suffering a minor injury to his throwing hand.

On the other side, the Packers (9-6-1) are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and will be starting third-stringer Clayton Tune at quarterback. They're also expected to rest several other notable starters. As a result, the Vikings — who are playing all of their healthy guys — are favored by as many as 9.5 points for Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Will the Vikings get it done? For the last time this season, our staff writers have made their picks.

Will Ragatz: Vikings 30, Packers 6

Things would have to go pretty poorly for J.J. McCarthy for the Vikings to lose this game. They've got enough pieces on offense even without Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and two starting offensive linemen. More importantly, Clayton Tune is in for a long day against Brian Flores' defense. In his NFL career, Tune is 15 for 27 for 78 yards with no touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 8 sacks taken. Those numbers make Max Brosmer look good. I think McCarthy plays well, Justin Jefferson gets his 1,000 yards, and Harrison Smith records career interception No. 40 in an easy (and inconsequential) Vikings victory.

Joe Nelson: Vikings 48, Packers 3

With nothing to play for, the Packers aren't going to risk any key players. That means Clayton Tune actually might have a hard time setting a new career-high for passing yards in a game, which stands at 58 from his 2023 performance in a 27-0 loss at Cleveland as a member of the Cardinals. The bigger question might be if Tune can do just enough to set a new mark for passing yards in a season. Having thrown for 8 yards this season (same as he totaled in 2024), Tune needs to reach 55 passing yards Sunday to eclipse his career-best 62 passing yards during the 2023 season. I don't think he's going to get there. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy will throw for five touchdowns, doing just enough to secure the QB1 job in 2026, only to crash back to Earth as the Vikings enter a long phase of mediocrity that lasts until the Earth is struck by the asteroid Apophis in 2029. Sad.

Tony Liebert: Vikings 27, Packers 20

It's too late to matter, but the Vikings are playing their best football of the season lately. I think Minnesota has regained confidence and Brian Flores' defense will give QB Clayton Tune and Green Bay's offense some serious trouble. The Vikings end the season on a five-game win streak.

Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 28, Packers 14

With their playoff spot already secured and no chance of moving out of the seven seed, the Packers appear to be resting everybody ahead of the postseason, including backup QB Malik Willis. Putting a third string QB up against a Brian Flores defense hot off an otherworldly performance on Christmas Day seems unfair. With J.J. McCarthy back, the Vikings' offense should perform much better this week. Minnesota ends the season on a rather meaningless five-game win streak and beats their border rival Packers.

