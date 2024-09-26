Jordan Love admits that 'it is hard' to figure out Minnesota's defense
Is Jordan Love going to play Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings?
"Day-by-day. We'll see," Love said Wednesday, noting that he has been limited in practice. "We're building it up for sure. Every day is a little bit better."
Love is preparing like he's going to play and if he does he'll be facing a Minnesota defense that leads the league in sacks (16) and is allowing just 10 points per game. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has said Minnesota's "scheme is crazy" and it was the scheme that dominated C.J. Stroud and a very talented Houston offense in a 34-7 Vikings victory in Week 3.
"They're a good defense. They got really good rushers. (Brian) Flores does a really job of sending a lot of pressures. It's an exotic defense, so we just gotta be locked in to be able to pick some of that stuff up," Love said when asked about playing on a less than 100% knee against the Vikings.
What makes Minnesota's defense so tough to play against?
"They do a lot of stuff and I think their players are all pretty in tune. They can have different guys playing different positions and moving around on every play. They make coverages look the same with guys at different positions, send different pressures, they make it all look the same at the end of the day," Love explained.
"They're coached up very well and they all have a great idea of where they need to be. At the end of the day, it just comes down to being able to decipher what they're doing and then at the snap of the ball trying to figure out are they coming, are they bluffing, things like that. But they do so much stuff that it is hard to kind of have an idea what they're doing pre-snap so a lot of that stuff you just gotta feel it post-snap."
Love admitted that he's feeling more pressure to return this week because it's a big divisional game.
"Like I said, I'm trying to push it. I'm trying to get back as fast as I can no matter who the opponent was. But definitely. You look at this week, NFC North opponent, 3-0 team, really good team. It would definitely mean a lot to get back and push myself to get back for this game," he said.