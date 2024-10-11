Justin Jefferson tries British sandwich spread Marmite, correctly hates it
"You either love it or hate it," goes the slogan for British "delicacy" Marmite. Well, Justin Jefferson definitely hates it.
During the Vikings' recent trip to London to face the New York Jets, Jefferson sat down for Sport Bible's latest edition of "Snack Wars," comparing British to American snacks.
On the American side: the trusty peanut butter and jelly sandwich. On the British: the yeast extract spread Marmite.
What does it smell like? Jefferson is asked. His reply: "Something you don't put on bread."
Writing as a Brit, there are two things that need to be said: 1. PB&J is overrated. America has an unhealthy obsession with peanut butter and combining it with everything. 2. It's still way better than Marmite, which is an abomination whose existence perpetuates the absolutely unfair stereotype about British food.
There is a reason that for decades Marmite's advertising slogan has been "You either love it or hate it." I can guarantee the majority hate it. It smells bad and it tastes worse, I'm embarrassed Jefferson had to try it.
Jefferson described it as a "form of teriyaki" – which is insanely polite of him – and then reacts with horror when he tastes it, to the amusement of the British Sport Bible staff looking on (they knew what was coming).
Now if he were given, say, a bacon butty, a chip bap, a ham and mustard or a coronation chicken sandwich, which are far more representative of sandwiches Brits actually eat, then it might have been a slightly fairer comparison. America could have hit back with sandwiches much better than a PB&J – your Philly cheesesteaks, Reubens, lobster rolls etc. etc.
But hey that wouldn't have been as fun or as viral, right?