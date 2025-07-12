Randy Moss: Justin Jefferson is 'on pace' to become arguably greatest WR ever
Between Cris Carter, Rand Moss and Justin Jefferson, there has been a lot of talk about who the greatest Vikings WR of all time truly is. There's only one who's still playing football, and Moss thinks he could become the greatest WR in NFL history.
Moss was recently asked about Jefferson in a TMZ interview, and he gave some constructive criticism, but then said he could be on his way to a legendary career.
"For him to go down as the greatest Viking and WR to ever do it, I need to see more of Justin getting in that box… I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it," Moss said.
Jefferson has only played five seasons in a Vikings uniform, but he's already fourth all-time in franchise history for receiving yards. His 7,432 career yards trail only Anthony Carter, Moss and Cris Carter.
Jefferson's current contract ties him to Minnesota until 2029. He doesn't turn 27 until next June, so the only thing stopping him from continuing to climb up the record books right now is injury.
Moss did mention how Jefferson might need to find the endzone a bit more if he wants to establish himself among the all-time great wide receivers in league history. His 40 career TDs rank seventh best in franchise history, and he's still 70 away from Carter's record of 110.
Minnesota now has a long history of elite No. 1 WRs. The G.O.A.T. conversation will only continue as Jefferson's Vikings career grows. He has had a historic start to his career, and he will have a great arguement among some of the best players of all time if he stays at his current pace.