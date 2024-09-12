Stephen A. Smith says Sam Darnold won't repeat strong debut: 'It ain't gonna happen'
Sam Darnold's stellar Vikings debut may have impressed ESPN's Dan Orlovsky. It was, however, not enough for fellow ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith.
Smith argued with Orlovsky Thursday on First Take that he still needs to see more from Darnold to be believe in the Vikings quarterback.
"At some point your resume has to matter," Stephen A. told Orlovsky. "Now, we saw him complete 14 of his first 15 passes from a clean pocket last week. We get all of that. That was against the New York Giants. Lets see how he's going to look when Nick Bosa and the crew are coming his way. Don't expect the same results, because it ain't going to happen. Lets get that out of the way first. Secondly, I get your point about Justin Jefferson and having him as a weapon there. I get that part but I gotta see it to believe it. He's been in the league for seven years and what you describe him as being, I haven't seen much of from him when he's been in the lineup. So, I'm d*** sure not going to assume I'm going to see that from him now."
Orlovsky countered Smith's argument, pointing out that Darnold had previously played on "terrible teams, in terrible situations." Before coming to Minnesota this offseason, Darnold was the backup in San Francisco in 2023 after five seasons of subpar starting play for the Jets and Panthers.
"If you're around some people with a cold enough, you're going to get one. If you're around some people with a virus, you're going to get it. Contamination. You ever heard of that word? It happens," responded Smith. "When you're around certain situations, ultimately you become a byproduct of that. That's what I am saying of Sam Darnold. I'm telling you, you're very hopeful and I can appreciate that. But you're sitting up there, talking to us like we're supposed to expect the high level of production from this brother. I'm not doing that. I got to see it to believe it. That's all I'm saying."
Darnold has another chance to impress the doubters Sunday, when he takes on his former team, the 49ers. The Vikings host the perennial NFC favorites this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in their home opener. The 49ers are coming off a performance in which they held Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to just 167 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception in a 32-19 win over New York.