The NFL's top Giants highlight against the Vikings was a punt
It wasn't the best day for the New York Giants against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings won easily, Daniel Jones was booed, and the Giants' best play was apparently ... a punt?
On Tuesday, the NFL released on its official YouTube channel a compilation "Every team's best play of Week 1," and when it came the Giants' turn, the NFL picked the punt that pinned the Vikings on the one-yard line.
In fairness, it was a good punt, and if it had led to great field position on the next turnover of possession for the Giants, it would've been even more so. Instead? The Vikings went on a 99-yard drive that culminated with Justin Jefferson's touchdown on 4th-and-2.
It truly encapsulates the Vikings' 28-6 shellacking of the Giants in Week 1, when the Giants racked up two interceptions, two field goals, zero offensive touchdowns, and a great punt.
The Giants were able to move the ball with 14 first downs, but with only 240 total yards and nearly 20 more offensive plays than the Vikings, they weren't able to put together any touchdown drives or highlight plays of note.
New York's longest running play of the day was 14 yards and their longest passing play was 25 yards, so a punt pinned inside the one-yard line could've easily been their most impactful play of the afternoon.
The Vikings will have their hands full in Week 2 against the 49ers, a team that is known for making a plethora of highlight plays per drive.