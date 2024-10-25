Trade? Start the rookie? Vikings have options to replace Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw is out for the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury in Minnesota's 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Now what do the Vikings do at left tackle?
David Quessenberry replaced Darrisaw in LA and had a dismal PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing two pressures on 14 passing plays. He's the de facto starting left tackle with Darrisaw out, but he isn't the only option the Vikings have. While Quessenberry might very well be the guy to stick in the starting lineup the rest of the season, the Vikings have other options if they want to look elsewhere.
Trade for Cam Robinson
Robinson, twice franchise-tagged by Jacksonville, is 29 years old and in the final year of his contract. Minnesota could try and acquire Robinson in a trade and have a starting-caliber tackle on the left side. It might be the only way the Vikings don't miss too much of a beat without Darrisaw. He might cost a high draft pick and he might be a rental. Would the Vikings entertain re-signing him if they are confident that Darrisaw will be good to go in 2025?
Robinson has allowed four sacks and 15 pressures this season, but all four sacks came in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Browns and Bills. He's allowed just seven pressures outside of an eight-pressure game against Buffalo.
Give rookie Walter Rouse a chance
Head coach Kevin O'Connell raved about Rouse during training camp and the preseason. He's a mammoth person at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds. The Vikings even said they'd consider playing him at guard because of his athleticism, but now may be the time to activate him and see what he can do. Keep in mind that the Rams just beat the Vikings despite having a rookie sixth-round pick starting at center.
Move Blake Brandel to left tackle
Brandel has started every game at left guard this season and his only action last season was at right guard. But in 2022 he worked in at left tackle in Weeks 10-14 when Darrisaw was dealing with concussion issues. It didn't go well, as he allowed 13 pressures and seven sacks while also getting flagged for three penalties in those five games.
But maybe Brandel is better suited two years later to give it another go? If he's the best option, the Vikings could slide Dalton Risner to left guard as he's expected to be ready to make his season debut next Sunday against the Colts. That's Risner's natural position.