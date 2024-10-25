Vikings' Christian Darrisaw needs season-ending knee surgery
Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw needs season-ending knee surgery, according to multiple reports. Darrisaw suffered a knee injury when he was rolled up on by a defender late in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Darrisaw was quickly ruled out of the game after going to the locker room. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was "keeping our fingers crossed that we get some positive news" from the MRI on Friday, but that didn't happen.
This is a devastating loss for the Vikings. Darrisaw is one of their best players and one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. He was playing at an All-Pro level this year at left tackle.
After he left the game, veteran David Quessenberry stepped in as his replacement. The Vikings could move forward with Quessenberry or consider giving rookie Walter Rouse an opportunity at LT. They could also potentially peruse the trade market for a rental option, although they don't have a ton of draft picks to deal.
Darrisaw, 25, signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $113 million this offseason. He'll now turn his focus towards being ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season.