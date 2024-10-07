Vikings inflicted pain on Jets fan Rich Eisen as he called their loss on TV
NFL Network studio and talk-show host Rich Eisen, who did play-by-play for Sunday's Vikings-Jets game in London, is openly a Jets fan. So even as he did his best to remain professional and lead a neutral broadcast, he was undoubtedly disappointed by the results of the game — a 23-17 Vikings victory that moved them to 5-0 and dropped New York to 2-3.
Here's how he called each of the Vikings' three interceptions against Aaron Rodgers:
And here's how he called a few of the Jets' biggest plays of the game:
Whether or not you think there's a difference there is up to you. Some viewers who were watching the game — most of them Vikings fans, unsurprisingly — believed Eisen's pro-Jets bias was showing at times.
Eisen, a longtime host for NFL Network, has done play by play before, but it isn't his usual role. He was joined in the booth by Kurt Warner, who typically does color commentary on Westwood One radio. There was also some criticism on the internet about Eisen that was unrelated to any potential Jets bias.
And lastly, there were those who weren't pleased with the production of the NFL Network broadcast, which seemed to be worse at showing replays than the typical channels that carry games each week.
Eisen and Warner will be on the call for NFL Network again next Sunday when the Jaguars and Bears play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They'll also call Giants-Panthers in Munich in November. A different crew, with Chris Rose and Joe Thomas in the booth, will have the Jaguars-Patriots game in London in Week 7.
Vikings fans were spoiled with the quality of the broadcasts on CBS over the last few weeks, with Kevin Harlan (twice) and Ian Eagle calling their three previous games. After the bye, they'll host the Lions in a huge NFC North game that will be televised on FOX — unless it gets flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC.