Vikings' Jonathan Greenard on Daniel Jones: 'We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him'
Daniel Jones was so bad in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Vikings on Sunday the tabloids in New York were headlined with "Daniel Groans." The crowd at MetLife Stadium was certainly groaning and booing their way to the exits as Jones was sacked five times and intercepted twice as he completed just 22 of 42 passes.
"They shouldn't of had any points," Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard said on KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show. "I feel like we definitely should've shut those guys out."
Greenard said the "whole world" knew "what play as coming" when linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel jumped Jones on a quick pass and snagged the ball out of midair and cruised into the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
How did it feel to know the Vikings were making life miserable for Jones?
"I've been in Houston the past four years where I've been apart of that. I've been apart of those boos when you're walking on the field and your offense doesn't make anything happen, you would think it's an away game at this point," said Greenard, who signed with Minnesota during the offseason. "But at that time, how we were attacking him and understanding where he's at in his career based on obviously the scheme that he has, whatever contract things are going on, we understand he's dealing with a lot and if we can add another aspect of pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure he's not going to get confident and comfortable back in the pocket, man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives."
But as the boos kept coming and grew louder, it got a little bit uncomfortable.
"When we heard the boos raining in, we're like 'OK, now we're good on our side.' But when it got really loud to where it was as loud as it would be on a third down should be when they're on defense, it was kind of bad," Greenard said. "We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do. It's good to be on the other side of it."